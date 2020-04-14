SCWorx Corp. (WORX), a Healthcare Health Information Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 9.40 common shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 19.24M. SCWorx Corp. (WORX) stock is trading at $9.40, down -2.62 cents or -21.80% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is $5.14M. Gross Profit is $507.62k..

The average 10-day trading volume of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is 19.24M compared to 1.65M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of SCWorx Corp. (WORX). Approximately 1.53% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) stock is 1.58, indicating its 43.70% to 29.95% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, WORX’s short term support levels are around $5.47, $3.43 and $3.20 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, WORX has short term rating of Bullish (0.28), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.48) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.76) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.51). WORX is trading 495.03% off its 52 week low at $1.55 and -38.02% off its 52 week high of $14.88. Performance wise, WORX stock has recently shown investors 459.07% a pop in a week, 396.69% a pop in a month and 282.80% a pop in the past quarter. More importantly, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has shown a return of 318.82% since the start of the year.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $66.734M. WORX insiders hold roughly 26.15% of the shares.

There are currently 5.24M shares in the float and 7.47M shares outstanding. There are 1.53% shares short in WORXs float. The industry rank for SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is 73 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 29% .

WORX last 2 years revenues have increased from $150.089 to $4,301 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.13.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions. The Company offers an application which enables data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics within the healthcare provider market. SCWorx Corp., formerly known as Alliance MMA Inc., is based in New York, United States.