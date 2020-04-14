Roku, Inc. (ROKU), a Communication Services Entertainment organization, saw its stock exchange 104.58 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.08M. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) stock is quoted at $104.58, up 8.02 cents or +8.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is $1.13B. Gross Profit is $495.22M and the EBITDA is $-49.17M.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is 7.08M compared to 12.37M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.78. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Roku, Inc. (ROKU). Approximately 11.72% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Roku, Inc. (ROKU) stock is indicating its 6.74% to 11.07% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ROKU’s short term support levels are around $94.34, $89.25 and $82.21 on the downside. ROKUs short term resistance levels are $167.05, $148.46 and $144.01 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ROKU has short term rating of Neutral (0.18), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.02) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.29) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.04). ROKU is trading 91.58% off its 52 week low at $55.02 and -40.30% off its 52 week high of $176.55. Performance wise, ROKU stock has recently shown investors 18.54% a surge in a week, 22.52% a surge in a month and -24.80% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has shown a return of -27.89% since the beginning of the year.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Key Figures:

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.547B. ROKU insiders hold roughly 0.83% of the shares. On Dec-03-19 Needham Reiterated ROKU as Buy at $150 → $200. On Mar-19-20 Loop Capital Upgrade ROKU as Sell → Hold at $68 and on Apr-14-20 Needham Reiterated ROKU as Buy at $200 → $150.

There are currently 93.98M shares in the float and 113.96M shares outstanding. There are 11.72% shares short in ROKUs float. The industry rank for Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is 133 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 47% .

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Key Fundamentals:

ROKU last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,128,921 to $1,128,921 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Roku, Inc. (ROKU) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.43 and a profit of 37.20% next year. The growth rate on ROKU this year is 190.38 compared to an industry 1.10. ROKUs next year’s growth rate is -23.18 compared to an industry -1.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.88 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.52. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 16.58 compared to an industry of 0.82 ROKU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.46.

About Roku, Inc. (ROKU):

Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States.