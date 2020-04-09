Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), a Healthcare Medical Care Facilities organization, saw its stock trade 20.21 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.18M. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) stock is quoted at $20.21, up 4.69 cents or +30.22% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is $18.48B. Gross Profit is $6.7B and the EBITDA is $2.88B.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is 4.18M compared to 2.28M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). Approximately 7.82% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) stock is 2.15, indicating its 17.97% to 20.04% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, THC’s short term support levels are around $18.85, $16.29 and $13.91 on the downside. THCs short term resistance levels are $38.88, $37.24 and $36.18 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, THC has short term rating of Neutral (-0.15), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.07) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.24). THC is trading 102.10% off its 52 week low at $10.00 and -48.66% off its 52 week high of $39.37. Performance wise, THC stock has recently shown investors 55.34% a pop in a week, -6.44% a reduction in a month and -45.04% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has shown a return of -46.86% since the 1st of this year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Key Evaluation:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.108B. THC insiders hold roughly 1.65% of the shares. On Dec-09-19 UBS Upgrade THC as Neutral → Buy, On Feb-26-20 JP Morgan Upgrade THC as Underweight → Neutral and on Mar-11-20 RBC Capital Mkts Upgrade THC as Sector Perform → Outperform at $32 → $39.

There are currently 102.61M shares in the float and 115.69M shares outstanding. There are 7.82% shares short in THCs float. The industry rank for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is 157 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Fundamental Data:

THC last 2 years revenues have increased from $18,479,000 to $18,479,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.49 and a profit of 19.49% next year. The growth rate on THC this year is -18.66 compared to an industry -4.30. THCs next year’s growth rate is 47.71 compared to an industry 19.60. The book value per share (mrq) is -3.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.26. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.35 compared to an industry of 0.94 and THCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.80 compared to an industry of 3.28. THC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.18 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.35.

About Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC):

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Tenet Healthcare Corp., is an investor-owned health care services company, which owns and operates general hospitals and related health care facilities for urban and rural communities in numerous states, and has offices in CA and FL. The company has investments in other health care companies and is one of the largest investor-owned health care delivery systems in the U.S.Tenet Healthcare and its subsidiaries provide healthcare services primarily through general hospitals and related healthcare facilities. Its hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology services, respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies; intensive care, critical and coronary care units; physical therapy along with orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services. The related health care facilities include rehabilitation hospitals, specialty hospitals and long-term care facilities.The company reports through three segments:Hospital Segment (81% of total revenues in 2019): It includes 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital, serving primarily urban and suburban communities in 12 states.Ambulatory Care (11%): The company’s Ambulatory Care segment includes the operations of its USPI joint venture and its Aspen facilities.Conifer (8%): The company’s Conifer segment provides a number of services primarily to healthcare providers to assist them in generating sustainable improvements in their operating margins, while also managing patient, physician and employee satisfaction.