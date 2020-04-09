Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P business, saw its stock exchange 0.2140 common shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 17.91M. Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) stock is trading at $0.2140, up 0.0066 cents or +3.18% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) is $1.27B. Gross Profit is $738.87M and the EBITDA is $512.98M.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) is 17.91M compared to 15.52M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4544 and a 200-day moving average of $0.9549. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR). Approximately 21.01% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) stock is 3.75, indicating its 19.03% to 20.58% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, DNR’s short term support level is around $0.21 on the downside. DNRs short term resistance levels are $1.67, $1.44 and $1.37 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DNR has short term rating of Neutral (-0.04), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.30) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.58) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31). DNR is trading 27.76% off its 52 week low at $0.17 and -92.00% off its 52 week high of $2.68. Performance wise, DNR stock has recently shown investors 25.88% an increase in a week, -38.86% a lower demand in a month and -85.54% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) has shown a return of -84.82% since the start of the year.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Key Figures:

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $108.366M. DNR insiders hold roughly 1.48% of the shares. On Dec-20-18 CapitalOne Downgrade DNR as Overweight → Underweight, On Mar-20-20 Stephens Downgrade DNR as Equal-Weight → Underweight at $2 → $1 and on Mar-31-20 Stifel Downgrade DNR as Hold → Sell.

There are currently 486.46M shares in the float and 486.46M shares outstanding. There are 21.01% shares short in DNRs float. The industry rank for Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) is 144 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Fundamental Evaluation:

DNR last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,260,360 to $1,260,360 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 The growth rate on DNR this year is -90.00 compared to an industry -39.20. DNRs next year’s growth rate is -375.00 compared to an industry 1.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.95 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.00. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.07 compared to an industry of 0.31 and DNRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.24 compared to an industry of 0.67. DNR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.06.

About Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR):

Plano, TX-based Denbury Resources Inc. is a growing exploration and production (E&P) company engaged in the acquisition, development, operation, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions of the U.S. It is the largest oil producer in Mississippi, with properties in Louisiana, Alabama and Southeast Texas as well. At the end of 2018, Denbury’s total proved reserves were 262 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), higher than the previous year, of which 97% was liquids. The scarcity of CO2 in the Gulf Coast states, and its effectiveness in extracting oil through tertiary recovery techniques from mature reservoirs, has made it a valuable resource for the company. The CO2 is injected into the reservoir, where it acts as a solvent, causing the oil to expand and become mobile, enabling a greater percentage of oil to be recovered from a reservoir. The CO2 reserves owned by Denbury Resources are the only significant ones from Florida to East Texas. The CO2 reserves are located in Mississippi, where Denbury owns a number of mature oil fields and is also the largest producer.During third-quarter 2019, production averaged 56,441 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) compared with 59,181 Boe/d in the prior-year period. Notably, the company’s production from tertiary operations averaged 36,702 Boe/d, down from 37,219 Boe/d in the year-ago quarter.Overall, the company’s business portfolio is highly economical with break even oil price at $50 per barrel. Denbury is also highly focused in improving its cost structure since 2014. On top of that, the upstream energy player has been strengthening its balance sheet over the same time. Importantly, the company has a good reputation to invest capital within cashflows.