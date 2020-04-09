MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage corporation, saw its stock exchange 1.7700 shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 52.91M. MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) stock is trading at $1.7700, up 0.52 cents or +41.60% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is $467.83M. Gross Profit is $423.37M..

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is 52.91M compared to 23.06M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) has a 50-day moving average of $4.7411 and a 200-day moving average of $6.9108. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA). Approximately 1.55% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) stock is 1.65, indicating its 25.73% to 75.77% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, MFA’s short term support level is around $0.34 on the downside. MFAs short term resistance levels are $8.27, $7.68 and $7.15 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MFA has short term rating of Neutral (-0.14), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.34) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.55) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.34). MFA is trading 453.13% off its 52 week low at $0.32 and -78.12% off its 52 week high of $8.09. Performance wise, MFA stock has recently shown investors 38.28% an increase in a week, -75.31% a reduction in a month and -76.89% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) has shown a return of -76.86% since the beginning of the year.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Key Research:

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $802.014M. MFA insiders hold roughly 0.58% of the shares. On Mar-09-20 JMP Securities Upgrade MFA as Mkt Perform → Mkt Outperform at $8.25. On Mar-25-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade MFA as Outperform → Sector Perform at $8.50 → $1 and on Mar-25-20 Wedbush Downgrade MFA as Outperform → Neutral.

There are currently 450.47M shares in the float and 457.25M shares outstanding. There are 1.55% shares short in MFAs float. The industry rank for MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is 159 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 37% .

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Fundamental Research:

MFA last 2 years revenues have increased from $430,765 to $430,765 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.21 and a profit of 3.84% next year. The growth rate on MFA this year is -1.30 compared to an industry -9.70. MFAs next year’s growth rate is 2.63 compared to an industry 5.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.24 compared to an industry of 0.28 and MFAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.91 compared to an industry of 2.13. MFA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.76

About MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA):

MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments.