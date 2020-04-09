Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 17.18 shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.87M. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) stock traded at $17.18, up 2.28 cents or +15.30% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is $18.66M. Gross Profit is $-95.18M and the EBITDA is $-123.92M.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is 6.87M compared to 8.75M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX). Approximately 11.77% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) stock is 0.52, indicating its 10.93% to 16.18% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, NVAX’s short term support levels are around $16.07, $14.28 and $12.34 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, NVAX has short term rating of Bullish (0.46), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.49) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.24) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39). NVAX is trading 385.31% off its 52 week low at $3.54 and -2.99% off its 52 week high of $17.71. Performance wise, NVAX stock has recently shown investors 22.45% an increase in a week, 61.31% an increase in a month and 301.40% an increase in the past quarter. On the flip side, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has shown a return of 331.66% since the beginning of the year.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Key Evaluation:

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $885.265M. NVAX insiders hold roughly 0.41% of the shares. On Feb-28-19 Piper Jaffray Downgrade NVAX as Overweight → Underweight at $4.50 → $0.25. On Aug-14-19 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated NVAX as Buy at $10 → $17 and on Nov-27-19 B. Riley FBR Resumed NVAX as Buy at $12.

There are currently 45.75M shares in the float and 45.75M shares outstanding. There are 11.77% shares short in NVAXs float. The industry rank for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is 24 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 9% .

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Fundamental Data:

NVAX last 2 years revenues have increased from $18,662 to $18,662 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.77 and a profit of 8.40% next year. The growth rate on NVAX this year is -52.27 compared to an industry 7.60. NVAXs next year’s growth rate is -13.69 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is -6.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.72. NVAX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.63 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.65.

About Novavax, Inc. (NVAX):

NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants.