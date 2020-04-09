Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods business, saw its stock trade 69.47 common shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.35M. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock traded at $69.47, up 2.04 cents or +3.03% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is $297.9M. Gross Profit is $99.76M and the EBITDA is $12.49M.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is 3.35M compared to 9.52M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND). Approximately 16.98% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock is indicating its 8.42% to 10.64% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BYND’s short term support levels are around $66.47, $61.39 and $52.05 on the downside. BYNDs short term resistance levels are $129.18, $125.04 and $115.41 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BYND has short term rating of Bearish (-0.33), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.46) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.37). BYND is trading 54.38% off its 52 week low at $45.00 and -71.02% off its 52 week high of $239.71. Performance wise, BYND stock has recently shown investors 8.24% a greater amount in a week, -23.64% a lower amount in a month and -14.74% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has shown a return of -8.11% since the beginning of the year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Key Figures:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.296B. BYND insiders hold roughly 18.63% of the shares. On Mar-19-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade BYND as Neutral → Underperform, On Mar-26-20 Goldman Downgrade BYND as Neutral → Sell at $129 → $39 and on Apr-02-20 DA Davidson Upgrade BYND as Underperform → Neutral at $84 → $62.

There are currently 50.32M shares in the float and 59.82M shares outstanding. There are 16.98% shares short in BYNDs float. The industry rank for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is 251 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 1% .

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Fundamental Data:

BYND last 2 years revenues have increased from $297,897 to $297,897 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.05 and a profit of 172.22% next year. The growth rate on BYND this year is -325.00 compared to an industry 9.00. BYNDs next year’s growth rate is 422.22 compared to an industry 9.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.23 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.61. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.13 compared to an industry of 1.54 and BYNDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 738.16 compared to an industry of 6.46. BYND fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.09 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND):

Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California.