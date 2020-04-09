BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock trade 0.8040 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.13M. BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) stock is changing hands at $0.8040, up 0.574 cents or +249.57% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is $37.8M. Gross Profit is $14.29M and the EBITDA is $-14.64M.

The average 10-day trading volume of BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is 11.13M compared to 1.55M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5406 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6212. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL). Approximately 1.27% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) stock is 2.24, indicating its 85.40% to 42.31% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, BIOL’s short term support levels are around $0.79, $0.69 and $0.59 on the downside. BIOLs short term resistance levels are $1.00 and $0.87 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BIOL has short term rating of Bullish (0.42), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.32) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.14). BIOL is trading 281.04% off its 52 week low at $0.21 and -65.04% off its 52 week high of $2.30. Performance wise, BIOL stock has recently shown investors 221.60% an inflation in a week, 36.90% an inflation in a month and 36.27% an inflation in the past quarter. More importantly, BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) has shown a return of 45.47% since the start of the year.

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $25.388M. BIOL insiders hold roughly 27.02% of the shares. On May-13-14 WallachBeth Downgrade BIOL as Buy → Hold at $4 → $2.50. On Apr-25-17 Singular Research Initiated BIOL as Buy at $2.50 and on Jun-19-19 The Benchmark Company Initiated BIOL as Speculative Buy at $2.

There are currently 23.03M shares in the float and 32.34M shares outstanding. There are 1.27% shares short in BIOLs float. The industry rank for BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is 29 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

BIOL last 2 years revenues have increased from $37,799 to $37,799 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a profit of 37.20% next year. The growth rate on BIOL this year is -23.38 compared to an industry 7.80. BIOLs next year’s growth rate is -57.63 compared to an industry 21.80. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.06. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 66.00 compared to an industry of 3.40 BIOL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.59 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.18.

Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets.