PG&E Corporation (PCG), a Utilities Utilities—Regulated Electric organization, saw its stock trade 10.90 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 13.33M. PG&E Corporation (PCG) stock is trading at $10.90, up 2.33 cents or +27.19% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is $17.13B. Gross Profit is $4.58B and the EBITDA is $4.61B.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of PG&E Corporation (PCG) is 13.33M compared to 13.2M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of PG&E Corporation (PCG). Approximately 5.82% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of PG&E Corporation (PCG) stock is 1.05, indicating its 10.05% to 14.31% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, PCG’s short term support levels are around $10.84, $10.22 and $9.78 on the downside. PCGs short term resistance levels are $17.98, $16.05 and $14.84 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PCG has short term rating of Neutral (-0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.13) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.07). PCG is trading 207.04% off its 52 week low at $3.55 and -56.73% off its 52 week high of $25.19. Performance wise, PCG stock has recently shown investors 29.45% a greater amount in a week, -21.58% a cutback in a month and 2.73% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has shown a return of 0.28% since the 1st of this year.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Key Details:

PG&E Corporation (PCG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.775B. PCG insiders hold roughly 0.15% of the shares. On Jan-15-20 Citigroup Upgrade PCG as Neutral → Buy at $11 → $15. On Jan-23-20 CFRA Upgrade PCG as Sell → Hold and on Jan-28-20 Mizuho Upgrade PCG as Neutral → Buy at $21 → $22.

There are currently 520.25M shares in the float and 553.17M shares outstanding. There are 5.82% shares short in PCGs float. The industry rank for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is 50 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 20% .

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Fundamental Research:

PCG last 2 years revenues have increased from $17,129,000 to $17,129,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects PG&E Corporation (PCG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.97 and a profit of 10.65% next year. The growth rate on PCG this year is 4.33 compared to an industry 4.20. PCGs next year’s growth rate is 4.39 compared to an industry 4.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 9.73 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.84. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.07 compared to an industry of 1.29 and PCGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.08 compared to an industry of 6.99. PCG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.85.

About PG&E Corporation (PCG):

San Francisco, CA-based PG&E Corporation is the parent holding company of California’s largest regulated electric and gas utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 1905. The utility generates revenues mainly through the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. It engages in the business of electricity and natural gas distribution; electricity generation, procurement, and transmission; and natural gas procurement, transportation and storage. The utility also operates hydro-electric, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants.At 2019-end, the utility owned approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, operated at voltages from 60 kilovolts (kV) to 500 kV, and 33 electric transmission substations, with a capacity of nearly 65,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA). The utility is interconnected with electric power systems in the Western Electricity Coordinating Council, which includes several western states, Alberta and British Columbia, Canada, and parts of Mexico.The utility’s electricity distribution network consists of roughly 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations and 760 distribution substations, with a capacity of nearly 32,00 MVA. In 2019, the electric segment reported revenues of $12.74 billion, accounting 74.4% of total revenues.At 2019 end, the utility’s natural gas system consisted of around 43,300 miles of distribution pipelines, more than 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It procures natural gas directly from producers and marketers, both in Canada and the United States. Natural gas segment revenues in 2019 were $4.39 billion, comprising 25.6% of total revenues.