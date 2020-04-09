Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research corporation, saw its stock exchange 0.3026 shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.57M. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) stock traded at $0.3026, up 0.0265 cents or +9.60% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) is $10.13M. Gross Profit is $3.36M and the EBITDA is $-24.75M.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) is 10.57M compared to 3.17M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) has a 50-day moving average of $0.6636 and a 200-day moving average of $0.9186. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO). Approximately 5.44% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) stock is indicating its 8.20% to 17.20% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BNGO’s short term support level is around $0.29 on the downside. BNGOs short term resistance levels are $2.02, $1.39 and $1.32 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BNGO has short term rating of Bearish (-0.47), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.28) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.42). BNGO is trading 21.04% off its 52 week low at $0.25 and -93.56% off its 52 week high of $4.70. Performance wise, BNGO stock has recently shown investors -22.61% a lower amount in a week, -60.18% a lower amount in a month and -75.60% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) has shown a return of -75.60% since the first of the year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Key Statistics:

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $11.424M. BNGO insiders hold roughly 10.41% of the shares. On Apr-08-20 Oppenheimer Initiated BNGO as Outperform at $1.50.

There are currently 32.82M shares in the float and 35.64M shares outstanding. There are 5.44% shares short in BNGOs float. The industry rank for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) is 24 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 9% .

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Fundamental Research:

BNGO last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,130 to $10,130 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.18 and a profit of 68.00% next year. The growth rate on BNGO this year is -65.79 compared to an industry 7.60. BNGOs next year’s growth rate is -46.15 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.13 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.49. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.87 compared to an industry of 2.78 BNGO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.65

About Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO):

BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States.