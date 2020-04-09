HEXO Corp. (HEXO), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock trade 0.5180 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.45M. HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock traded at $0.5180, down -0.172 cents or -24.93% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Gross Profit is $24.51M..

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is 8.45M compared to 5.64M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has a 50-day moving average of $0.9178 and a 200-day moving average of $1.8411. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of HEXO Corp. (HEXO). Approximately 11.34% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock is indicating its 13.68% to 23.98% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, HEXO’s short term support level is around $0.36 on the downside. HEXOs short term resistance levels are $3.00, $2.52 and $2.32 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HEXO has short term rating of Neutral (-0.18), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.34) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.32). HEXO is trading 49.93% off its 52 week low at $0.35 and -93.83% off its 52 week high of $8.40. Performance wise, HEXO stock has recently shown investors -24.49% a cutback in a week, -46.90% a cutback in a month and -62.73% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has shown a return of -67.42% since the 1st of this year.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Key Statistics:

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $143.641M. HEXO insiders hold roughly 5.83% of the shares. On Mar-18-20 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade HEXO as Market Perform → Underperform, On Mar-31-20 Desjardins Downgrade HEXO as Buy → Hold and on Mar-31-20 BofA/Merrill Resumed HEXO as Underperform.

There are currently 268.06M shares in the float and 284.12M shares outstanding. There are 11.34% shares short in HEXOs float. The industry rank for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is 36 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 14% .

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Fundamental Data:

HEXO last 2 years revenues have increased from $47,541 to $59,947 showing an uptrend. The growth rate on HEXO this year is 210.53 compared to an industry 8.20. HEXOs next year’s growth rate is -79.66 compared to an industry 24.90. . HEXO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.59 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.05.

About HEXO Corp. (HEXO):

HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec.