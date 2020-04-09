U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream corporation, saw its stock exchange 0.2731 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 326.39k. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) stock is trading at $0.2731, up 0.0231 cents or +9.24% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) is $514.76M. Gross Profit is $132.93M and the EBITDA is $98.94M.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) is 326.39k compared to 86.94k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) has a 50-day moving average of $0.6608 and a 200-day moving average of $1.4277. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS). Approximately 1.73% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) stock is indicating its 32.27% to 37.44% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, USWS’s short term support level is around $0.27 on the downside. USWSs short term resistance levels are $2.00, $1.89 and $1.79 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, USWS has short term rating of Bearish (-0.36), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.39) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.40). USWS is trading 9.81% off its 52 week low at $0.25 and -96.66% off its 52 week high of $8.17. Performance wise, USWS stock has recently shown investors 5.04% a surge in a week, -52.36% a drop in a month and -82.82% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) has shown a return of -85.55% since the beginning of the year.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Key Details:

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $20.135M. USWS insiders hold roughly 9.87% of the shares. On Jun-12-19 Johnson Rice Initiated USWS as Buy at $9. On Dec-12-19 Stifel Initiated USWS as Buy and on Mar-10-20 Stifel Downgrade USWS as Buy → Hold at $3 → $1.

There are currently 36.28M shares in the float and 79.12M shares outstanding. There are 1.73% shares short in USWSs float. The industry rank for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) is 183 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 28% .

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Fundamental Research:

USWS last 2 years revenues have increased from $514,757 to $514,757 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.49 and a profit of 12.30% next year. The growth rate on USWS this year is -1.90 compared to an industry -15.60. USWSs next year’s growth rate is -18.84 compared to an industry 11.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.43. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.13 compared to an industry of 0.31 and USWSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.23 compared to an industry of 1.20. USWS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.07 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.41.

About U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS):

U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization.