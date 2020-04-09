AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage corporation, saw its stock trade 3.4200 common shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.14M. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) stock is trading at $3.4200, up 1.06 cents or +44.92% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is $125.77M. Gross Profit is $124.15M..

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is 4.14M compared to 1.31M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) has a 50-day moving average of $9.2217 and a 200-day moving average of $13.8876. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT). Approximately 1.53% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) stock is 1.97, indicating its 30.94% to 45.58% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, MITT’s short term support levels are around $2.33 and $-2.84 on the downside. MITTs short term resistance levels are $15.69, $13.05 and $11.14 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MITT has short term rating of Neutral (-0.04), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.28) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.16). MITT is trading 134.25% off its 52 week low at $1.46 and -80.25% off its 52 week high of $17.32. Performance wise, MITT stock has recently shown investors 48.70% a greater amount in a week, -75.57% a cutback in a month and -77.99% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) has shown a return of -77.82% since the start of the year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) Key Evaluation:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $112.001M. MITT insiders hold roughly 1.78% of the shares. On Mar-10-16 Deutsche Bank Reiterated MITT as Buy at $17.50 → $17. On Aug-08-16 Wunderlich Reiterated MITT as Hold at $15.50 → $17 and on Nov-07-16 Wunderlich Upgrade MITT as Hold → Buy at $17.

There are currently 32.17M shares in the float and 36.56M shares outstanding. There are 1.53% shares short in MITTs float. The industry rank for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is 159 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 37% .

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) Fundamental Figures:

MITT last 2 years revenues have increased from $135,224 to $135,224 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.45 and a profit of 1.36% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 17.67 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.23.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT):

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, acquires and manages residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. Its non-Agency RMBS investments include fixed- and floating-rate securities, including investment grade and non investment grade. The Company’s Agency RMBS investments include mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. The Company mainly invests in CMBS and asset-backed securities. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.