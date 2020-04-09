Intelsat S.A. (I), a Communication Services Telecom Services corporation, saw its stock trade 1.6500 common shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.33M. Intelsat S.A. (I) stock is quoted at $1.6500, up 0.6 cents or +57.14% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Intelsat S.A. (I) is $2.06B. Gross Profit is $1.67B and the EBITDA is $1.43B.

Intelsat S.A. (I) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Intelsat S.A. (I) is 9.33M compared to 10.44M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Intelsat S.A. (I) has a 50-day moving average of $2.5567 and a 200-day moving average of $10.2567. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Intelsat S.A. (I). Approximately 25.56% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Intelsat S.A. (I) stock is 1.93, indicating its 31.96% to 21.50% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, Is short term resistance levels are $26.61, $7.83 and $6.26 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, I has short term rating of Neutral (-0.14), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.30) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31). I is trading 58.65% off its 52 week low at $1.04 and -93.95% off its 52 week high of $27.29. Performance wise, I stock has recently shown investors 27.91% a greater amount in a week, -35.04% decrease in a month and -77.18% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, Intelsat S.A. (I) has shown a return of -76.53% since the first of the year.

Intelsat S.A. (I) Key Research:

Intelsat S.A. (I) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $232.921M. I insiders hold roughly 3.75% of the shares. On Feb-10-20 Raymond James Downgrade I as Outperform → Mkt Perform, On Mar-27-20 Cowen Downgrade I as Outperform → Market Perform at $1 and on Apr-01-20 Goldman Downgrade I as Neutral → Sell at $3 → $0.50.

There are currently 128.86M shares in the float and 157.17M shares outstanding. There are 25.56% shares short in Is float. The industry rank for Intelsat S.A. (I) is 13 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Intelsat S.A. (I) Fundamental Data:

I last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,061,465 to $2,061,465 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Intelsat S.A. (I) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.06 and a loss of -3.20% next year. The growth rate on I this year is -44.09 compared to an industry 34.90. Is next year’s growth rate is 6.04 compared to an industry 6.90. The book value per share (mrq) is -35.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.16. and Is price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.38 compared to an industry of 5.03. I fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -3.64 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.13.

About Intelsat S.A. (I):

Founded in 1964 and based in Luxembourg, Intelsat S.A. operates one of the world’s largest satellite services businesses, providing a critical layer in the global communications infrastructure. The company offers an array of communications services to media firms, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking providers, Internet service providers, and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations.Intelsat, a subsidiary of Serafina S.A., operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services. Its Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers drive revenues. The company has a reputation for operational and engineering excellence, built on its experience of more than 50 years in the communications sector.The communications and satellite company provides various on-network services. These include transponder services, managed services, teleport facilities and other ground facilities to provide monitored broadband, video and private network services to customers. Intelsat also offers off-network services comprising transponder and mobile satellite. Furthermore, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services.Intelsat’s average fill rate on its approximately 1,800 36 MHz station-kept wide-beam transponders was 78% at Dec 31, 2019.