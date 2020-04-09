eHealth, Inc. (EHTH), a Financial Services Insurance Brokers business, saw its stock exchange 103.20 common shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.63M. eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) stock is changing hands at $103.20, down -13.7 cents or -11.72% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is $506.2M. Gross Profit is $503.46M and the EBITDA is $110.66M.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is 1.63M compared to 970.69k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) has a 50-day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH). Approximately 9.82% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) stock is 0.44, indicating its 13.01% to 12.86% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, EHTH’s short term support levels are around $98.88, $94.32 and $85.70 on the downside. EHTHs short term resistance levels are $150.00, $146.09 and $142.01 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EHTH has short term rating of Bearish (-0.33), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20). EHTH is trading 109.80% off its 52 week low at $49.19 and -32.19% off its 52 week high of $152.19. Performance wise, EHTH stock has recently shown investors -22.78% a reduction in a week, -22.99% a reduction in a month and 7.20% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) has shown a return of 7.41% since the first of the year.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Key Research:

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.634B. EHTH insiders hold roughly 3.00% of the shares. On Jul-29-19 First Analysis Sec Upgrade EHTH as Outperform → Strong Buy at $106 → $136. On Sep-12-19 Deutsche Bank Initiated EHTH as Buy and on Oct-15-19 Raymond James Initiated EHTH as Outperform at $90.

There are currently 24.56M shares in the float and 26.68M shares outstanding. There are 9.82% shares short in EHTHs float. The industry rank for eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is 17 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 7% .

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Fundamental Data:

EHTH last 2 years revenues have increased from $506,201 to $506,201 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.23 and a profit of 25.73% next year. The growth rate on EHTH this year is -7.93 compared to an industry 2.80. EHTHs next year’s growth rate is 27.42 compared to an industry 15.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 22.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.88. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.52 compared to an industry of 2.34 and EHTHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 25.16 compared to an industry of 13.11. EHTH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.83 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.21.

About eHealth, Inc. (EHTH):

eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California.