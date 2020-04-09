Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 1.2700 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 21.79M. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) stock is quoted at $1.2700, up 0.7073 cents or +125.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-17.32M.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is 21.79M compared to 4.13M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) has a 50-day moving average of $0.6319 and a 200-day moving average of $0.9014. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX). Approximately 1.15% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) stock is 1.61, indicating its 20.92% to 24.22% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, MBRX’s short term support levels are around $1.15, $1.12 and $1.06 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, MBRX has short term rating of Bullish (0.35), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.16). MBRX is trading 293.19% off its 52 week low at $0.32 and -59.68% off its 52 week high of $3.15. Performance wise, MBRX stock has recently shown investors 120.68% a greater amount in a week, 124.78% a greater amount in a month and 36.56% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) has shown a return of 38.78% since the 1st of this year.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Key Data:

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $67.599M. MBRX insiders hold roughly 12.99% of the shares. On Dec-20-17 ROTH Capital Initiated MBRX as Buy at $8.

There are currently 46.32M shares in the float and 53.16M shares outstanding. There are 1.15% shares short in MBRXs float. The industry rank for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is 24 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 9% .

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Fundamental Research:

MBRX last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.10 and a loss of -5.10% next year. The growth rate on MBRX this year is 25.00 compared to an industry 7.60. MBRXs next year’s growth rate is 7.50 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.34 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.20. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.73 compared to an industry of 2.78 MBRX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.40 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.10.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX):

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX.