Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 1.7800 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.26M. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) stock is quoted at $1.7800, up 0.6 cents or +50.85% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is $1.01M. Gross Profit is $-4.14M and the EBITDA is $-7.56M.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is 3.26M compared to 972.68k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) has a 50-day moving average of $1.2222 and a 200-day moving average of $1.7710. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR). Approximately 0.34% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) stock is 1.91, indicating its 26.73% to 27.02% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CAPR’s short term support levels are around $1.71, $1.61 and $1.48 on the downside. CAPRs short term resistance levels are $2.82, $2.51 and $2.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CAPR has short term rating of Bullish (0.43), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.11) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29). CAPR is trading 102.27% off its 52 week low at $0.88 and -79.89% off its 52 week high of $8.85. Performance wise, CAPR stock has recently shown investors 64.81% a greater amount in a week, 89.36% a greater amount in a month and 34.02% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) has shown a return of 39.06% since the first of the year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Key Research:

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $15.857M. CAPR insiders hold roughly 12.89% of the shares. On Sep-15-17 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated CAPR as Buy at $2.15 → $6.50. On Jan-26-18 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated CAPR as Buy at $6.50 → $8.60 and on Dec-26-18 Maxim Group Downgrade CAPR as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 7.76M shares in the float and 9.00M shares outstanding. There are 0.34% shares short in CAPRs float. The industry rank for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is 36 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 14% .

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Fundamental Data:

CAPR last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,005 to $1,005 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.33 and a profit of 33.90% next year. The growth rate on CAPR this year is -29.13 compared to an industry 8.20. CAPRs next year’s growth rate is -36.30 compared to an industry 24.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.10. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.11 compared to an industry of 2.90 CAPR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.46 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.36.

About Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR):

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California.