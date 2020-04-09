Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P corporation, saw its stock exchange 9.41 common shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 16.58M. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) stock is changing hands at $9.41, up 0.7 cents or +8.04% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is $5.97B. Gross Profit is $2.23B and the EBITDA is $1.71B.

The average 10-day trading volume of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 16.58M compared to 10.61M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN). Approximately 4.27% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) stock is 2.83, indicating its 15.17% to 17.61% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, DVN’s short term support levels are around $8.46, $7.00 and $5.41 on the downside. DVNs short term resistance levels are $26.63, $25.22 and $23.46 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DVN has short term rating of Neutral (-0.14), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.32) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.32). DVN is trading 100.21% off its 52 week low at $4.70 and -73.41% off its 52 week high of $35.39. Performance wise, DVN stock has recently shown investors 38.59% a surge in a week, 4.44% a surge in a month and -63.17% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has shown a return of -63.77% since the beginning of the year.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.603B. DVN insiders hold roughly 0.78% of the shares. On Mar-16-20 Goldman Upgrade DVN as Sell → Neutral at $24 → $10. On Mar-23-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade DVN as Neutral → Buy and on Mar-25-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade DVN as Overweight → Neutral at $6.

There are currently 370.17M shares in the float and 377.00M shares outstanding. There are 4.27% shares short in DVNs float. The industry rank for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 144 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

DVN last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,220,000 to $6,220,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.18 and a profit of 39.20% next year. The growth rate on DVN this year is -160.87 compared to an industry -39.20. DVNs next year’s growth rate is 14.29 compared to an industry 1.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.39 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.88. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.61 compared to an industry of 0.31 and DVNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.72 compared to an industry of 0.67. DVN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.84 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.21.

Devon Energy Corporation based in Oklahoma City is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The company’s oil and gas operations are mainly concentrated in the onshore areas of North America, primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1971.In June 2019, Devon completed the sale of substantially all oil and gas assets, and operations in Canada. In December 2019, the company announced the sale of Barnett Shale assets. In aggregate, estimated proved reserves associated with these assets were 400 MMBoe (million barrels of oil equivalent), accounting for 21% of total proved reserves.Subsequent to the sale of Devon’s Canadian business, its oil and gas exploration and production activities are solely concentrated in the United States. After completion of the Barnett Shale gas assets sale, the company will concentrate on oil assets in the United States. Devon’s Upstream, and Marketing and Midstream contributed $3,355 million and $2,865 million, respectively, to 2019 revenues.Devon’s strong U.S. operations are spread in the key oil assets of Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, STACK, and Powder River Basin.At the end of 2019, Devon had proved reserves of approximately 757 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), down from the 2018-end level of 823 MMBOE.