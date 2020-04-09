Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants corporation, saw its stock trade 71.57 shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.27M. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stock is quoted at $71.57, up 2.86 cents or +4.16% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is $26.97B. Gross Profit is $7.49B and the EBITDA is $5.54B.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is 15.27M compared to 13.34M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). Approximately 1.67% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stock is 0.72, indicating its 6.53% to 8.66% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SBUX’s short term support levels are around $68.03, $62.62 and $55.55 on the downside. SBUXs short term resistance levels are $94.00, $89.41 and $87.14 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SBUX has short term rating of Neutral (-0.02), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.15) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.47) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.21). SBUX is trading 43.08% off its 52 week low at $50.02 and -28.23% off its 52 week high of $99.72. Performance wise, SBUX stock has recently shown investors 14.29% a higher demand in a week, -4.41% a slope in a month and -19.48% a slope in the past quarter. More importantly, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has shown a return of -18.60% since the first of the year.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Key Research:

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $84.002B. SBUX insiders hold roughly 0.23% of the shares. On Jan-29-20 Stephens Resumed SBUX as Equal-Weight at $90. On Mar-23-20 MKM Partners Downgrade SBUX as Buy → Neutral and on Apr-06-20 JP Morgan Downgrade SBUX as Overweight → Neutral at $94 → $55.

There are currently 1.17B shares in the float and 1.21B shares outstanding. There are 1.67% shares short in SBUXs float. The industry rank for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is 159 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 37% .

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Fundamentals Statistics:

SBUX last 2 years revenues have increased from $26,508,600 to $26,973,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.43 and a profit of 29.03% next year. The growth rate on SBUX this year is -17.67 compared to an industry -18.70. SBUXs next year’s growth rate is 30.90 compared to an industry 23.50. The book value per share (mrq) is -5.73 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.57. and SBUXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 17.35 compared to an industry of 4.64. SBUX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.33 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.42.

About Starbucks Corporation (SBUX):

Founded in 1985 and based in Seattle, WA, Starbucks Corporation is the leading roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. In addition to fresh, rich-brewed coffees, Starbucks’ offerings include many complementary food items and a selection of premium teas and other beverages, sold mainly through the company’s retail stores. The company’s popular brands include Starbucks coffee, Teavana tea, Seattle’s Best Coffee, La Boulange bakery products and Evolution Fresh juices.Other than the company’s own retail stores, it generates revenues through licensed stores, consumer packaged goods and foodservice operations. The company receives royalties and license fees from the U.S. and international licensed stores. Under its consumer packaged goods operations, Starbucks sells packed coffee and tea products as well as a variety of ready-to-drink beverages and single-serve coffee and tea products to grocery, warehouse clubs and specialty retail stores. It also includes revenues from licensing deals with many partners to produce and sell its Starbucks and Seattle’s Best Coffee branded products. Under its foodservice operations, Starbucks supplies some of its products to restaurants, office coffee distributors, hotels, airlines and other retailers.Starbucks operates through the following segments: Americas (inclusive of the United States), Canada and Latin America — (71% of total revenues in Q1 fiscal 20); International (22%); and Channel Development (CD — 7%). The CD segment is not a geographic region but an entirely different channel (it is a combination of the consumer packaged goods or CPG and foodservice businesses). It includes roasted whole bean and ground coffees, premium Tazo teas, a variety of ready-to-drink beverages (like Frappuccino and Starbucks Refreshers) and Starbucks and Tazo branded K-Cup packs sold through channels such as grocery, specialty retailers, and foodservice to name a few. The All-Other segment comprises Teavana-branded stores, Seattle’s Best Coffee, as well as certain developing businesses such as Siren Retail, which includes Starbucks Reserve Roastery & Tasting Rooms, Starbucks Reserve brand and products and Princi operations.