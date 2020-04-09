New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage corporation, saw its stock trade 2.0000 shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 18.77M. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) stock is quoted at $2.0000, up 0.66 cents or +49.25% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is $225.46M. Gross Profit is $211.99M..

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is 18.77M compared to 12.81M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has a 50-day moving average of $3.6936 and a 200-day moving average of $5.5623. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT). Approximately 3.60% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) stock is 1.77, indicating its 22.49% to 27.38% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, NYMT’s short term support level is around $1.49 on the downside. NYMTs short term resistance levels are $6.25, $5.68 and $4.29 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NYMT has short term rating of Neutral (-0.23), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.32) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.57) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.37). NYMT is trading 103.65% off its 52 week low at $0.98 and -69.09% off its 52 week high of $6.47. Performance wise, NYMT stock has recently shown investors 55.04% a higher demand in a week, -64.16% decrease in a month and -67.64% decrease in the past quarter. On the flip side, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has shown a return of -67.90% since the start of the year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Key Research:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $754.936M. NYMT insiders hold roughly 0.58% of the shares. On Aug-06-19 Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrade NYMT as Neutral → Buy, On Feb-21-20 BofA/Merrill Initiated NYMT as Neutral at $6.25 and on Mar-25-20 Maxim Group Downgrade NYMT as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 375.29M shares in the float and 398.43M shares outstanding. There are 3.60% shares short in NYMTs float. The industry rank for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is 159 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 37% .

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Fundamental Figures:

NYMT last 2 years revenues have increased from $201,187 to $201,187 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.19 and a profit of 3.12% next year. The growth rate on NYMT this year is 20.31 compared to an industry -9.70. NYMTs next year’s growth rate is 3.90 compared to an industry 5.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.30. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.38 compared to an industry of 0.28 and NYMTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.52 compared to an industry of 2.13. NYMT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.77

About New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT):

New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary.