Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR), a Real Estate REIT—Hotel & Motel business, saw its stock trade 1.7800 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 697.43k. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) stock traded at $1.7800, up 0.54 cents or +43.55% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) is $468.12M. Gross Profit is $121.02M and the EBITDA is $90.56M.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) is 697.43k compared to 361.76k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) has a 50-day moving average of $4.4011 and a 200-day moving average of $7.8903. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR). Approximately 2.31% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) stock is 2.12, indicating its 28.23% to 33.18% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, BHR’s short term support level is around $1.31 on the downside. BHRs short term resistance levels are $10.19, $9.55 and $8.62 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BHR has short term rating of Bearish (-0.34), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.35) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.40). BHR is trading 56.14% off its 52 week low at $1.14 and -87.18% off its 52 week high of $13.88. Performance wise, BHR stock has recently shown investors 4.71% a rise in a week, -71.57% a reduction in a month and -79.95% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) has shown a return of -80.07% since the 1st of this year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) Key Statistics:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $59.664M. BHR insiders hold roughly 22.92% of the shares. On May-01-19 B. Riley FBR Downgrade BHR as Buy → Neutral at $14. On Jul-10-19 B. Riley FBR Upgrade BHR as Neutral → Buy at $14 → $13 and on Mar-10-20 DA Davidson Downgrade BHR as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 26.69M shares in the float and 33.55M shares outstanding. There are 2.31% shares short in BHRs float. The industry rank for Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) is 86 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) Fundamentals Statistics:

BHR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $487,614 to $464,858 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.11 and a profit of 542.90% next year. The growth rate on BHR this year is -8.51 compared to an industry -1.90. BHRs next year’s growth rate is 11.63 compared to an industry 6.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.16 compared to an industry of 0.95 and BHRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.78 compared to an industry of 8.25. BHR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.29 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.42.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR):

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States.