Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 36.70 common shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.06M. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) stock is changing hands at $36.70, up 7.7 cents or +26.55% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is $8.09M. Gross Profit is $-134.98M and the EBITDA is $-169.26M.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is 1.06M compared to 872.02k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR). Approximately 1.54% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) stock is indicating its 14.54% to 22.72% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, VIR’s short term support levels are around $32.14, $26.90 and $22.50 on the downside. VIRs short term resistance levels are $71.15 and $49.73 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VIR has short term rating of Neutral (-0.11), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.44) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.15). VIR is trading 215.01% off its 52 week low at $11.65 and -51.07% off its 52 week high of $75.00. Performance wise, VIR stock has recently shown investors 3.38% a higher demand in a week, -19.69% a drop in a month and 201.07% a higher demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) has shown a return of 191.85% since the beginning of the year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Key Details:

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.03B. VIR insiders hold roughly 0.43% of the shares. On Feb-27-20 Robert W. Baird Downgrade VIR as Neutral → Underperform at $17. On Mar-13-20 Goldman Downgrade VIR as Buy → Neutral and on Mar-19-20 JP Morgan Downgrade VIR as Neutral → Underweight at $26.

There are currently 100.45M shares in the float and 110.78M shares outstanding. There are 1.54% shares short in VIRs float. The industry rank for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is 27 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Fundamental Research:

VIR last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,091 to $8,091 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.53 and a profit of 3.30% next year. The growth rate on VIR this year is -64.76 compared to an industry 7.50. VIRs next year’s growth rate is 4.43 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 31.55 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.46. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.49 compared to an industry of 2.78 VIR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.03 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.48.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR):

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.