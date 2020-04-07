Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage business, saw its stock trade 1.6700 shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.34M. Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) stock traded at $1.6700, up 0.61 cents or +57.55% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) is $61.09M. Gross Profit is $61.09M..

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) is 2.34M compared to 604k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) has a 50-day moving average of $7.4131 and a 200-day moving average of $10.6647. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN). Approximately 3.44% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) stock is 1.75, indicating its 50.91% to 39.75% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, XAN’s short term support levels are around $1.59 and $-1.04 on the downside. XANs short term resistance levels are $12.00, $10.80 and $9.47 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, XAN has short term rating of Bearish (-0.28), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.41) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.34). XAN is trading 75.79% off its 52 week low at $0.95 and -86.65% off its 52 week high of $12.51. Performance wise, XAN stock has recently shown investors -34.25% a lower demand in a week, -84.72% a lower demand in a month and -85.69% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) has shown a return of -85.86% since the 1st of this year.

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Key Details:

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $53.542M. XAN insiders hold roughly 3.10% of the shares. On Oct-09-18 BTIG Research Initiated XAN as Buy.

There are currently 31.07M shares in the float and 48.68M shares outstanding. There are 3.44% shares short in XANs float. The industry rank for Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) is 69 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 27% .

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Fundamental Details:

XAN last 2 years revenues have increased from $56,472 to $56,472 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.31 The growth rate on XAN this year is 14.95 compared to an industry -4.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 17.69 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.64. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.10 compared to an industry of 0.28 and XANs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.11 compared to an industry of 2.13. XAN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.23 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.29.

About Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN):

Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States.