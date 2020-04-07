Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 6.77 common shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.85M. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) stock is trading at $6.77, up 0.3 cents or +4.64% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) is $102.43M. Gross Profit is $-43.49M and the EBITDA is $-101.25M.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) is 1.85M compared to 2.39M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO). Approximately 14.41% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) stock is 2.10, indicating its 6.95% to 11.98% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SGMO’s short term support levels are around $6.57 and $5.05 on the downside. SGMOs short term resistance levels are $11.75, $10.25 and $9.87 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SGMO has short term rating of Neutral (-0.02), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.17). SGMO is trading 40.75% off its 52 week low at $4.81 and -49.21% off its 52 week high of $13.33. Performance wise, SGMO stock has recently shown investors 4.31% a rise in a week, -17.94% decrease in a month and -18.34% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) has shown a return of -19.12% since the start of the year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Key Research:

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $786.606M. SGMO insiders hold roughly 0.88% of the shares. On Nov-09-18 Guggenheim Downgrade SGMO as Buy → Neutral, On Nov-14-18 JP Morgan Downgrade SGMO as Overweight → Neutral and on Aug-26-19 H.C. Wainwright Initiated SGMO as Buy at $16.

There are currently 115.00M shares in the float and 121.41M shares outstanding. There are 14.41% shares short in SGMOs float. The industry rank for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) is 27 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Fundamental Evaluation:

SGMO last 2 years revenues have increased from $102,428 to $102,428 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.29 and a loss of -74.70% next year. The growth rate on SGMO this year is -96.47 compared to an industry 7.50. SGMOs next year’s growth rate is 3,700.00 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.73 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.98. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.81 compared to an industry of 2.78 SGMO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.03 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.23.

About Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO):

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States.