8×8, Inc. (EGHT), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock trade 16.12 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.05M. 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) stock is trading at $16.12, up 2.06 cents or +14.65% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is $418.53M. Gross Profit is $222.61M and the EBITDA is $-123.79M.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is 2.05M compared to 1.83M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT). Approximately 21.01% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) stock is 0.93, indicating its 11.95% to 15.41% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, EGHT’s short term support levels are around $14.82 and $11.05 on the downside. EGHTs short term resistance levels are $21.45, $20.83 and $20.03 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EGHT has short term rating of Neutral (0.06), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.15) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.36) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.05). EGHT is trading 50.65% off its 52 week low at $10.70 and -39.56% off its 52 week high of $26.67. Performance wise, EGHT stock has recently shown investors 5.08% an inflation in a week, -4.95% a drop in a month and -12.63% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has shown a return of -11.91% since the 1st of this year.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Key Statistics:

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.652B. EGHT insiders hold roughly 3.27% of the shares. On Jan-27-20 Wells Fargo Initiated EGHT as Equal Weight, On Jan-28-20 Wells Fargo Initiated EGHT as Equal Weight and on Mar-26-20 B. Riley FBR Downgrade EGHT as Neutral → Sell at $18.50 → $13.

There are currently 99.11M shares in the float and 99.92M shares outstanding. There are 21.01% shares short in EGHTs float. The industry rank for 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is 78 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 31% .

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Fundamental Evaluation:

EGHT last 2 years revenues have increased from $352,586 to $418,526 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a profit of 58.10% next year. The growth rate on EGHT this year is -181.82 compared to an industry 5.00. EGHTs next year’s growth rate is 58.06 compared to an industry 21.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.20 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.52 compared to an industry of 3.52 EGHT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.62 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.14.

About 8×8, Inc. (EGHT):

8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service.