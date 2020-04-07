Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 0.7350 common shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 445.28k. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) stock is changing hands at $0.7350, up 0.263 cents or +55.72% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is $532k. Gross Profit is $122k and the EBITDA is $-9.68M.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is 445.28k compared to 309.83k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has a 50-day moving average of $0.6900 and a 200-day moving average of $0.9234. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS). Approximately 0.97% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) stock is 1.44, indicating its 22.80% to 16.76% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AEZS’s short term support levels are around $0.63, $0.54 and $0.42 on the downside. AEZSs short term resistance levels are $1.44, $1.36 and $1.11 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AEZS has short term rating of Neutral (0.01), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.01) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.03). AEZS is trading 85.49% off its 52 week low at $0.40 and -86.61% off its 52 week high of $5.49. Performance wise, AEZS stock has recently shown investors 46.07% a spike in a week, -4.55% decrease in a month and -20.23% decrease in the past quarter. On the flip side, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has shown a return of -19.23% since the start of the year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Key Statistics:

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $18.364M. AEZS insiders hold roughly 0.02% of the shares. On May-01-17 Maxim Group Reiterated AEZS as Buy at $11 → $2. On May-10-17 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated AEZS as Buy at $7.50 → $3 and on Jul-19-17 Maxim Group Reiterated AEZS as Buy at $2 → $4.

There are currently 23.31M shares in the float and 23.31M shares outstanding. There are 0.97% shares short in AEZSs float. The industry rank for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is 27 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Fundamental Research:

AEZS last 2 years revenues have increased from $532 to $532 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.33.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS):

AEterna Zentaris Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on endocrine therapy and oncology. Its lead endocrinology program is a Phase 3 trial in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with cetrorelix, an LHRH antagonist already marketed for in vitro fertilization under the brand name Cetrotide. The lead oncology program is a Phase 2 trial in endometrial and ovarian cancer with AEZS-108, a targeted cytotoxic peptide conjugate. Other lead compounds include ozarelix for BPH and prostate cancer as well as perifosine for multiple cancers.