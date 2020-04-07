Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI), a Communication Services Publishing corporation, saw its stock trade 0.6739 common shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.88M. Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) stock is changing hands at $0.6739, down -0.1461 cents or -17.82% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) is $1.87B. Gross Profit is $788.32M and the EBITDA is $182.58M.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) is 4.88M compared to 2.84M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) has a 50-day moving average of $3.1980 and a 200-day moving average of $6.1596. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI). Approximately 19.66% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) stock is 2.02, indicating its 35.77% to 30.10% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GCIs short term resistance levels are $11.12, $6.96 and $6.10 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GCI has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.53), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.80) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.58) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.64). GCI is trading 5.79% off its 52 week low at $0.64 and -94.06% off its 52 week high of $11.35. Performance wise, GCI stock has recently shown investors -65.26% a drop in a week, -83.44% a drop in a month and -89.13% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) has shown a return of -89.44% since the first of the year.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) Key Evaluation:

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $88.285M. GCI insiders hold roughly 5.28% of the shares. On Feb-13-17 Argus Downgrade GCI as Buy → Hold, On Jul-06-18 JP Morgan Downgrade GCI as Neutral → Underweight and on Apr-06-20 Citigroup Downgrade GCI as Buy → Sell.

There are currently 124.09M shares in the float and 155.00M shares outstanding. There are 19.66% shares short in GCIs float. The industry rank for Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) is 86 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) Fundamental Data:

GCI last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,867,909 to $1,867,909 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.20 and a profit of 159.39% next year. The growth rate on GCI this year is -125.97 compared to an industry -16.10. GCIs next year’s growth rate is -115.00 compared to an industry 20.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.83 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.04 compared to an industry of 0.78 and GCIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.13 compared to an industry of 3.17. GCI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.40 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.21.

About Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI):

Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States.