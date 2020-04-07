Sasol Limited (SSL), a Energy Oil & Gas Integrated organization, saw its stock exchange 2.5400 common shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.55M. Sasol Limited (SSL) stock traded at $2.5400, up 0.36 cents or +16.51% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $102.76B..

Sasol Limited (SSL) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sasol Limited (SSL) is 3.55M compared to 1.61M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Sasol Limited (SSL) has a 50-day moving average of $6.6274 and a 200-day moving average of $15.7039. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Sasol Limited (SSL). Approximately 0.25% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Sasol Limited (SSL) stock is 2.15, indicating its 12.47% to 20.59% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SSL’s short term support levels are around $1.34 and $-1.42 on the downside. SSLs short term resistance levels are $22.50, $17.74 and $11.93 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SSL has short term rating of Neutral (-0.19), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.55) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.36). SSL is trading 103.20% off its 52 week low at $1.25 and -92.54% off its 52 week high of $34.03. Performance wise, SSL stock has recently shown investors 30.26% a spike in a week, -74.19% decrease in a month and -88.70% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, Sasol Limited (SSL) has shown a return of -88.25% since the start of the year.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Key Details:

Sasol Limited (SSL) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.594B. SSL insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Nov-29-19 Goldman Upgrade SSL as Neutral → Buy, On Dec-18-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade SSL as Neutral → Buy and on Feb-12-20 HSBC Securities Upgrade SSL as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 626.11M shares in the float and 653.39M shares outstanding. There are 0.25% shares short in SSLs float. The industry rank for Sasol Limited (SSL) is 238 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 6% .

Sasol Limited (SSL) Fundamental Data:

SSL last 2 years revenues have decreased from $203,576,000 to $199,802,000 showing a downtrend. and a profit of 45.45% next year. The growth rate on SSL this year is -84.79 compared to an industry -17.50. SSLs next year’s growth rate is 45.45 compared to an industry 19.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 19.53 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.10 compared to an industry of 0.62 and SSLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.61 compared to an industry of 2.40. SSL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.33

About Sasol Limited (SSL):

Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline.