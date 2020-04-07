Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), a Industrials Marine Shipping business, saw its stock trade 0.2400 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 131.13M. Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) stock is trading at $0.2400, up 0.0526 cents or +28.07% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is $51.15M. Gross Profit is $19.04M and the EBITDA is $14.02M.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is 131.13M compared to 20.82M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has a 50-day moving average of $0.2681 and a 200-day moving average of $1.2763. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). Approximately 0.81% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) stock is 0.13, indicating its 44.63% to 47.73% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, TOPS’s short term support level is around $0.08 on the downside. TOPSs short term resistance levels are $4.59, $3.17 and $2.99 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TOPS has short term rating of Neutral (-0.10), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.26) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.26). TOPS is trading 207.69% off its 52 week low at $0.08 and -98.55% off its 52 week high of $16.60. Performance wise, TOPS stock has recently shown investors -55.55% a drop in a week, 10.65% an increase in a month and -74.74% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has shown a return of -70.00% since the 1st of this year.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Key Statistics:

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $18.649M. TOPS insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Apr-22-19 Maxim Group Initiated TOPS as Buy.

There are currently 25.01M shares in the float and 89.30M shares outstanding. There are 0.81% shares short in TOPSs float. The industry rank for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is 56 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Fundamental Details:

TOPS last 2 years revenues have increased from $41,048 to $51,151 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 71.37 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.03.

About Top Ships Inc. (TOPS):

TOP SHIPS Inc., formerly known as TOP Tankers Inc., is an international provider of worldwide seaborne crude oil and petroleum products and of drybulk transportation services. Upon delivery of one tanker to its new owners, the Company will operate a fleet of 19 tankers, consisting of 11 double-hull Suezmax tankers and 8 double-hull Handymax tankers, with a total carrying capacity of approximately 2.0 million dwt, of which 78% are sister ships, and two drybulk vessels.