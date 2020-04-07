NIO Limited (NIO), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers organization, saw its stock exchange 2.4700 common shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 30.14M. NIO Limited (NIO) stock is quoted at $2.4700, up 0.07 cents or +2.92% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $-1.2B..

NIO Limited (NIO) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of NIO Limited (NIO) is 30.14M compared to 68.99M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, NIO Limited (NIO) has a 50-day moving average of $3.2777 and a 200-day moving average of $2.8082. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of NIO Limited (NIO). Approximately 17.32% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The NIO Limited (NIO) stock is indicating its 8.68% to 11.00% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, NIO’s short term support levels are around $2.25, $1.73 and $1.56 on the downside. NIOs short term resistance levels are $5.42, $5.19 and $4.51 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NIO has short term rating of Neutral (-0.03), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.22). NIO is trading 107.56% off its 52 week low at $1.19 and -56.28% off its 52 week high of $5.65. Performance wise, NIO stock has recently shown investors -8.86% a drop in a week, -30.42% a drop in a month and -32.88% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, NIO Limited (NIO) has shown a return of -38.56% since the beginning of the year.

NIO Limited (NIO) Key Research:

NIO Limited (NIO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.641B. NIO insiders hold roughly 52.52% of the shares. On Dec-31-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade NIO as Underperform → Neutral at $2.10 → $3.80. On Feb-25-20 Bernstein Upgrade NIO as Underperform → Mkt Perform at $4 and on Mar-02-20 Citigroup Downgrade NIO as Buy → Neutral at $4.30.

There are currently 766.55M shares in the float and 1.05B shares outstanding. There are 17.32% shares short in NIOs float. The industry rank for NIO Limited (NIO) is 213 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 16% .

NIO Limited (NIO) Fundamental Data:

NIO last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,824,904 to $7,824,904 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects NIO Limited (NIO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 16.70% next year. The growth rate on NIO this year is -30.72 compared to an industry -11.80. NIOs next year’s growth rate is -37.74 compared to an industry 10.50. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.24. NIO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.33.

About NIO Limited (NIO):

NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.