Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 1.5000 shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.34M. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) stock is quoted at $1.5000, up 0.46 cents or +44.23% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-17.21M.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) is 1.34M compared to 205.22k over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) has a 50-day moving average of $1.1240 and a 200-day moving average of $1.4649. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS). Approximately 2.50% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) stock is 2.10, indicating its 34.13% to 18.73% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, ATOS’s short term support levels are around $1.48, $1.34 and $1.18 on the downside. ATOSs short term resistance levels are $1.90 and $1.73 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ATOS has short term rating of Neutral (0.05), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.24) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.03). ATOS is trading 98.68% off its 52 week low at $0.75 and -64.79% off its 52 week high of $4.26. Performance wise, ATOS stock has recently shown investors 27.12% a pop in a week, 27.12% a pop in a month and -5.06% decrease in the past quarter. On the flip side, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) has shown a return of -4.46% since the start of the year.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) Key Data:

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $13.696M. ATOS insiders hold roughly 0.57% of the shares. On Jan-26-18 Maxim Group Initiated ATOS as Buy at $2.

There are currently 9.08M shares in the float and 10.38M shares outstanding. There are 2.50% shares short in ATOSs float. The industry rank for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) is 36 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 14% .

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) Fundamental Figures:

ATOS last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.37 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.21.

About Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS):

Atossa Genetics Inc. is a healthcare company focused on the development and marketing of cellular and molecular diagnostic risk assessment products for breast cancer. The Company’s diagnostic tests consist of medical devices which can collect fluid samples from the breast milk ducts. It is also conducting research on the treatment of pre-cancerous cells by using its FDA-cleared microcatheters to deliver, directly into the milk ducts, anti-cancer drugs that can be used to treat the pre-cancerous lesions. Atossa Genetics Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, WA.