Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER), a Healthcare Medical Instruments & Supplies organization, saw its stock trade 4.6900 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 9.57M. Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) stock is changing hands at $4.6900, up 2.79 cents or +146.84% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) is $1.58M. Gross Profit is $478.75k and the EBITDA is $-3.45M.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) is 9.57M compared to 1.17M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) has a 50-day moving average of $2.5282 and a 200-day moving average of $5.2679. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER). Approximately 1.61% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) stock is -0.41, indicating its 30.49% to 21.71% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AKER’s short term support levels are around $3.55, $2.60 and $1.55 on the downside. AKERs short term resistance levels are $10.44 and $8.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AKER has short term rating of Neutral (0.22), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.35) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.14). AKER is trading 202.58% off its 52 week low at $1.55 and -78.99% off its 52 week high of $22.32. Performance wise, AKER stock has recently shown investors 120.19% a pop in a week, 76.32% a pop in a month and 42.11% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) has shown a return of 46.56% since the first of the year.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) Key Evaluation:

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $12.664M. AKER insiders hold roughly 6.24% of the shares.

There are currently 2.53M shares in the float and 2.80M shares outstanding. There are 1.61% shares short in AKERs float. The industry rank for Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) is 51 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 20% .

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) Fundamental Research:

AKER last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,577 to $1,577 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.53 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.46.

About Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER):

Akers Biosciences, Inc. develops, manufactures and supplies rapid, point-of-care screening and testing products. The Company’s products primarily includes BreathScan(R), BreathScan PRO(R), METRON(R), VIVO(TM), Heparin/PF4 Antibody Serum Panels(R) and Breath Ketone. Akers Biosciences, Inc. is based in Thorofare, United States.