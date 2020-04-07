DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW), a Industrials Electrical Equipment & Parts business, saw its stock trade 0.8000 common shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 568.48k. DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) stock is trading at $0.8000, up 0.07 cents or +9.59% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) is $25.64M. Gross Profit is $5.38M and the EBITDA is $-15.57M.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) is 568.48k compared to 539.7k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) has a 50-day moving average of $1.0237 and a 200-day moving average of $1.3328. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW). Approximately 6.79% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) stock is 3.14, indicating its 18.77% to 17.94% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, DPW’s short term support levels are around $0.79 and $0.61 on the downside. DPWs short term resistance levels are $2.40, $2.28 and $1.85 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DPW has short term rating of Bearish (-0.40), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.30) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.40). DPW is trading 50.94% off its 52 week low at $0.53 and -94.72% off its 52 week high of $15.16. Performance wise, DPW stock has recently shown investors 13.94% a spike in a week, -29.20% a lower amount in a month and -48.72% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) has shown a return of -32.77% since the first of the year.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) Key Figures:

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $3.955M. DPW insiders hold roughly 19.88% of the shares.

There are currently 3.96M shares in the float and 5.48M shares outstanding. There are 6.79% shares short in DPWs float. The industry rank for DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) is 66 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 26% .

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) Fundamentals Statistics:

DPW last 2 years revenues have decreased from $27,154 to $25,638 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.20 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.24.

About DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW):

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Inc., provides technology-based solutions for mission-critical applications and lifesaving services. DPW Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Digital Power Corporation, is headquartered in Fremont, California.