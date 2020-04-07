Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 255.30 common shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.41M. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) stock is trading at $255.30, up 16.99 cents or +7.13% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is $4.16B. Gross Profit is $1.86B and the EBITDA is $1.31B.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is 2.41M compared to 1.91M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has a 50-day moving average of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.16. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX). Approximately 1.20% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) stock is 1.00, indicating its 6.27% to 8.07% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, VRTX’s short term support levels are around $249.85, $245.32 and $242.36 on the downside. VRTXs short term resistance level is $264.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VRTX has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22). VRTX is trading 55.97% off its 52 week low at $163.68 and -0.53% off its 52 week high of $256.65. Performance wise, VRTX stock has recently shown investors 10.08% a rise in a week, 9.34% a rise in a month and 13.96% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has shown a return of 16.60% since the first of the year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Key Figures:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $66.191B. VRTX insiders hold roughly 0.14% of the shares. On Nov-19-19 Guggenheim Upgrade VRTX as Neutral → Buy at $252. On Jan-31-20 Robert W. Baird Downgrade VRTX as Outperform → Neutral at $210 → $230 and on Mar-04-20 Barclays Initiated VRTX as Overweight at $271.

There are currently 258.92M shares in the float and 263.46M shares outstanding. There are 1.20% shares short in VRTXs float. The industry rank for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is 27 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Fundamental Research:

VRTX last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,162,821 to $4,162,821 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.78 and a profit of 32.52% next year. The growth rate on VRTX this year is 40.15 compared to an industry 7.50. VRTXs next year’s growth rate is 26.77 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 23.58 and cash per share (mrq) is 14.45. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.79 compared to an industry of 2.78 and VRTXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 53.57 compared to an industry of 12.24. VRTX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.47 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.74.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX):

Boston, MA-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs targeting serious diseases. The company’s main area of focus is cystic fibrosis (CF).The company’s lead marketed products are Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), Symdeko/Symkevi (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor), Orkambi (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) and Kalydeco (ivacaftor), which are collectively approved to treat around 60% of the 75,000 CF patients in North America, Europe and Australia. Trikafta, Vertex’s triple combination regimen, was approved by the FDA in October 2019 for the treatment of CF in people aged 12 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation. It is under review in Europe and is also being evaluated in younger patients in the United States. With approval of Trikafta, Vertex can address a significantly larger CF patient population — almost 90% of patients with CF — in the future.Symdeko was approved by the FDA in February 2018 to treat CF patients homozygous for the F508del mutation or with at least one mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor. Symkevi (brand name of Symdeko in EU) was approved in the European Union in November 2018.While CF remains the main area of focus, Vertex is also developing treatments for sickle cell disease, thalassemia and pain management.Pimodivir/VX-787, for the treatment of influenza, was out-licensed to Janssen in 2014 while oncology candidates VX-970, VX-984 and VX-803 were divested to Merck KGaA in 2017.The company recorded total revenues of $4.16 billion in 2019, up 37%. Orkambi accounted for 29.4% of the company’s total product revenues, Kalydeco accounted for 24.7%, Symdeko accounted for 35.4% and Trikafta comprised 10.5% of the same.