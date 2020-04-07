Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Manufacturing business, saw its stock trade 10.94 shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.04M. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) stock is trading at $10.94, up 1.43 cents or +15.04% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is $5.76B. Gross Profit is $3.1B and the EBITDA is $674.67M.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is 2.04M compared to 1.4M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). Approximately 10.92% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) stock is indicating its 11.55% to 10.78% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, LEVI’s short term support level is around $10.37 on the downside. LEVIs short term resistance levels are $20.28, $19.62 and $18.62 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LEVI has short term rating of Bearish (-0.46), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.55) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.50). LEVI is trading 20.35% off its 52 week low at $9.09 and -55.35% off its 52 week high of $24.50. Performance wise, LEVI stock has recently shown investors -15.98% a pullback in a week, -36.47% a pullback in a month and -42.63% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has shown a return of -43.29% since the 1st of this year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Key Data:

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.366B. LEVI insiders hold roughly 9.00% of the shares. On Feb-24-20 UBS Initiated LEVI as Buy at $29. On Mar-18-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade LEVI as Buy → Neutral at $24 → $15 and on Apr-01-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated LEVI as Outperform at $28 → $20.

There are currently 57.43M shares in the float and 422.63M shares outstanding. There are 10.92% shares short in LEVIs float. The industry rank for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is 212 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 16% .

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Fundamental Figures:

LEVI last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,763,087 to $5,763,087 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.36 and a profit of 31.63% next year. The growth rate on LEVI this year is -20.62 compared to an industry -12.20. LEVIs next year’s growth rate is 29.87 compared to an industry 22.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.96 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.40. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.74 compared to an industry of 0.68 and LEVIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.15 compared to an industry of 2.67. LEVI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.77 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.35.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI):

Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States.