BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 0.2625 shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 606.1k. BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) stock is changing hands at $0.2625, down -0.0059 cents or -2.20% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. and the EBITDA is $-9.62M.

BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) is 606.1k compared to 1.48M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3436 and a 200-day moving average of $0.3699. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX). Approximately 6.27% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) stock is 0.56, indicating its 10.41% to 11.99% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, BPMXs short term resistance levels are $0.95, $0.69 and $0.65 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BPMX has short term rating of Bearish (-0.44), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.34) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.39). BPMX is trading 5.00% off its 52 week low at $0.25 and -90.28% off its 52 week high of $2.70. Performance wise, BPMX stock has recently shown investors -11.29% a drop in a week, -39.67% a drop in a month and -44.15% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) has shown a return of -38.09% since the first of the year.

BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) Key Evaluation:

BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $4.798M. BPMX insiders hold roughly 12.74% of the shares. On Apr-07-16 H.C. Wainwright Initiated BPMX as Buy at $3. On Apr-15-16 Maxim Group Initiated BPMX as Buy at $3 and on Sep-13-17 Maxim Group Reiterated BPMX as Buy at $3 → $1.50.

There are currently 15.95M shares in the float and 18.66M shares outstanding. There are 6.27% shares short in BPMXs float. The industry rank for BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) is 27 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) Fundamental Details:

BPMX last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 The book value per share (mrq) is -0.02 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.04.

About BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX):

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development of novel drug delivery products for women’s health, dermatology and otolaryngology markets. The Company’s product pipeline includes products in categories consists of prescription products, over-the-counter products and dietary supplements. Prescription products in development include molecular iodine pill for the treatment of breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast disease. OTC product pipeline includes a series of medicated bandages, nasal sprays and other products. Supplement product pipeline includes BioPharmX’s breast health pill. Its product candidates include BPX03 a molecular iodine tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia and BPX01 a non-lipophilic topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.