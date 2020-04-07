Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 8.44 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 18.94M. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) stock is trading at $8.44, up 0.7 cents or +9.04% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is $4.11M. Gross Profit is $-82.01M and the EBITDA is $-104.54M.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is 18.94M compared to 28.79M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO). Approximately 15.34% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) stock is 0.76, indicating its 10.71% to 27.05% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, INO’s short term support levels are around $7.64, $5.67 and $4.56 on the downside. INOs short term resistance levels are $18.90, $12.56 and $10.77 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, INO has short term rating of Neutral (-0.13), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.45) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.32) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). INO is trading 340.73% off its 52 week low at $1.91 and -56.40% off its 52 week high of $19.36. Performance wise, INO stock has recently shown investors 5.24% a rise in a week, -40.10% a slope in a month and 168.79% a rise in the past quarter. More importantly, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) has shown a return of 155.76% since the start of the year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Key Statistics:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.23B. INO insiders hold roughly 3.45% of the shares. On Dec-19-19 ROTH Capital Initiated INO as Buy at $13. On Mar-13-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade INO as Overweight → Neutral and on Mar-13-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade INO as Outperform → Sector Perform.

There are currently 140.74M shares in the float and 141.64M shares outstanding. There are 15.34% shares short in INOs float. The industry rank for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is 27 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Fundamental Figures:

INO last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,112 to $4,112 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.23 and a profit of 1.30% next year. The growth rate on INO this year is -37.93 compared to an industry 7.50. INOs next year’s growth rate is 2.78 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.03 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.63. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 158.28 compared to an industry of 2.78 INO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.72 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.24.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO):

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.