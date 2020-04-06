Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research corporation, saw its stock exchange 8.20 shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.34M. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) stock is trading at $8.20, down -0.31 cents or -3.64% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is $214.97k. Gross Profit is $102.54k and the EBITDA is $-5.83M.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is 3.34M compared to 11.91M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX). Approximately 17.58% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) stock is indicating its 9.30% to 24.93% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CODX’s short term support levels are around $6.85, $3.96 and $1.52 on the downside. CODXs short term resistance levels are $21.67, $15.94 and $14.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CODX has short term rating of Neutral (0.01), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.08) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.44) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.12). CODX is trading 1081.56% off its 52 week low at $0.69 and -62.30% off its 52 week high of $21.75. Performance wise, CODX stock has recently shown investors -10.38% a drop in a week, -42.46% a drop in a month and 800.11% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) has shown a return of 816.00% since the first of the year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Key Figures:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $224.997M. CODX insiders hold roughly 24.21% of the shares. On Mar-03-20 Maxim Group Downgrade CODX as Buy → Hold and on Mar-09-20 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated CODX as Buy at $4 → $20.

There are currently 20.80M shares in the float and 28.48M shares outstanding. There are 17.58% shares short in CODXs float. The industry rank for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is 101 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Fundamental Data:

CODX last 2 years revenues have increased from $214.974 to $214.974 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.05 and a loss of -130.00% next year. The growth rate on CODX this year is -313.89 compared to an industry 8.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.10 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.03. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 42.10 compared to an industry of 3.36 CODX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.77 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX):

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States.