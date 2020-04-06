Visa Inc. (V), a Financial Services Credit Services corporation, saw its stock trade 151.85 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 14.99M. Visa Inc. (V) stock is quoted at $151.85, down -5.54 cents or -3.52% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Visa Inc. (V) is $23.52B. Gross Profit is $22.26B and the EBITDA is $16.05B.

Visa Inc. (V) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Visa Inc. (V) is 14.99M compared to 13.13M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, Visa Inc. (V) has a 50-day moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average of $182.99. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Visa Inc. (V). Approximately 1.78% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Visa Inc. (V) stock is 0.95, indicating its 4.36% to 6.92% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, V’s short term support levels are around $143.47 and $135.74 on the downside. Vs short term resistance levels are $213.31, $207.93 and $198.97 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, V has short term rating of Neutral (-0.19), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.42) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.25) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.28). V is trading 13.38% off its 52 week low at $133.93 and -29.10% off its 52 week high of $214.17. Performance wise, V stock has recently shown investors -6.01% a reduction in a week, -18.78% a reduction in a month and -19.91% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Visa Inc. (V) has shown a return of -19.19% since the 1st of this year.

Visa Inc. (V) Key Details:

Visa Inc. (V) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $336.483B. V insiders hold roughly 0.20% of the shares. On Dec-05-19 Compass Point Initiated V as Buy, On Jan-16-20 Oppenheimer Reiterated V as Outperform at $202 → $210 and on Jan-21-20 Macquarie Initiated V as Outperform at $250.

There are currently 1.69B shares in the float and 2.23B shares outstanding. There are 1.78% shares short in Vs float. The industry rank for Visa Inc. (V) is 190 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 25% .

Visa Inc. (V) Fundamentals Statistics:

V last 2 years revenues have increased from $22,977,000 to $23,525,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Visa Inc. (V) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.35 and a profit of 19.07% next year. The growth rate on V this year is 2.02 compared to an industry 1.70. Vs next year’s growth rate is 19.64 compared to an industry 21.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.82 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.69. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.01 compared to an industry of 2.52 and Vs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 23.02 compared to an industry of 9.87. V fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.55 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.35.

About Visa Inc. (V):

Incorporated in 2007 as a Delaware stock corporation and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Visa Inc. operates retail electronic payments network worldwide. The company went public in March 2008 via an initial public offering (IPO). Though Visa has evolved and grown over the course of the last six decades:• It provides transaction processing services (primarily authorization, clearing and settlement) to financial institutions and merchant clients through VisaNet, its global processing platform.• It offers a wide range of Visa-branded payment products, which its financial institution clients would develop and offer core business solutions, credit, debit, prepaid and cash access programs for account holders (individuals, businesses and government entities).• It provides other value-added services to its clients including fraud and risk management, debit issuer processing, loyalty services, dispute management, digital services like tokenization as well as consulting and analytics.• It manages and promotes its brands to the benefit of its clients and partners through advertising, promotional and sponsorship initiatives with the Olympic Games, FIFA and the National Football League among others.In recent years, the company has evolved its organization to accelerate the migration of digital payments across new channels including ecommerce, mobile and wearables.• The company has adopted new digital payment and security technologies, such as contactless and tokenization.• It has accelerated the pace of change in digital payments by making application programming interfaces (APIs) available in an effort to increase access to its network, products and services, offering innovation opportunities at its 10 global innovation network locations and building partnerships with new players, such as financial technology companies, commonly known as fintechs.The primary revenue segments are: Service revenues (36% of gross revenues in fiscal 2019), Data Processing revenues (34%), International Transaction revenues (25%) and Other revenues (5%).