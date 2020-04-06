Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), a Financial Services Financial Conglomerates organization, saw its stock exchange 12.12 common shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.28M. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) stock is trading at $12.12, down -0.44 cents or -3.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is $5.92B. Gross Profit is $629.93M and the EBITDA is $778.85M.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is 2.28M compared to 2.42M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). Approximately 2.83% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) stock is 1.66, indicating its 7.72% to 9.89% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, JEFs short term resistance levels are $23.72, $23.12 and $22.49 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JEF has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.51), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.58) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.50). JEF is trading 8.21% off its 52 week low at $11.20 and -49.56% off its 52 week high of $24.03. Performance wise, JEF stock has recently shown investors -15.48% a lower amount in a week, -38.35% a lower amount in a month and -43.78% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has shown a return of -43.28% since the beginning of the year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Key Data:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.262B. JEF insiders hold roughly 17.82% of the shares. On Jul-11-19 Keefe Bruyette Resumed JEF as Mkt Perform at $23.

There are currently 230.01M shares in the float and 290.03M shares outstanding. There are 2.83% shares short in JEFs float. The industry rank for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is 86 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Fundamental Details:

JEF last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,892,976 to $4,450,861 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.05 and a profit of 261.60% next year. The growth rate on JEF this year is -64.39 compared to an industry 2.10. JEFs next year’s growth rate is 153.19 compared to an industry 10.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 30.88 and cash per share (mrq) is 26.48. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.38 compared to an industry of 0.77 and JEFs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.61 compared to an industry of 6.66. JEF fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.47 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.09.

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF):

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States.