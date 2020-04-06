BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM), a Healthcare Medical Devices business, saw its stock exchange 5.14 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.37M. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) stock is quoted at $5.14, up 1.53 cents or +42.38% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-34.55M.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is 1.37M compared to 370.24k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Right now, BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM). Approximately 11.19% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) stock is 0.60, indicating its 22.54% to 19.21% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, BSGM’s short term support levels are around $4.80, $4.22 and $2.49 on the downside. BSGMs short term resistance levels are $7.47, $7.21 and $6.65 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BSGM has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.04) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.06). BSGM is trading 117.80% off its 52 week low at $2.36 and -48.45% off its 52 week high of $9.97. Performance wise, BSGM stock has recently shown investors -0.19% a lower demand in a week, 48.55% a rise in a month and -16.29% a lower demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) has shown a return of -13.18% since the 1st of this year.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Key Details:

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $133.462M. BSGM insiders hold roughly 24.71% of the shares. On Mar-30-20 ROTH Capital Initiated BSGM as Buy at $9.

There are currently 19.66M shares in the float and 22.41M shares outstanding. There are 11.19% shares short in BSGMs float. The industry rank for BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is 43 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 17% .

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Fundamentals Statistics:

BSGM last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.24 BSGMs next year’s growth rate is -44.44 compared to an industry 26.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.54. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.77 compared to an industry of 3.18 BSGM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.90 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.25.

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM):

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms.