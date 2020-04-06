NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), a Technology Semiconductors business, saw its stock exchange 243.91 common shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 17.44M. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) stock is trading at $243.91, down -11.56 cents or -4.52% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is $10.92B. Gross Profit is $6.77B and the EBITDA is $3.23B.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is 17.44M compared to 14.01M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has a 50-day moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average of $227.03. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). Approximately 1.54% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) stock is 1.48, indicating its 6.60% to 8.94% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, NVDA’s short term support levels are around $241.36, $235.70 and $229.98 on the downside. NVDAs short term resistance levels are $323.99, $314.70 and $283.63 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NVDA has short term rating of Neutral (0.01), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.17). NVDA is trading 83.94% off its 52 week low at $132.60 and -22.89% off its 52 week high of $316.32. Performance wise, NVDA stock has recently shown investors -3.49% a reduction in a week, -10.75% a reduction in a month and 3.32% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has shown a return of 3.66% since the start of the year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Key Data:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $149.273B. NVDA insiders hold roughly 4.17% of the shares. On Feb-25-20 Nomura Downgrade NVDA as Neutral → Reduce at $235 → $230. On Mar-24-20 Needham Upgrade NVDA as Hold → Buy at $270 and on Mar-31-20 Susquehanna Reiterated NVDA as Positive at $320 → $330.

There are currently 586.46M shares in the float and 641.01M shares outstanding. There are 1.54% shares short in NVDAs float. The industry rank for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is 161 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 36% .

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Fundamental Data:

NVDA last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,918,000 to $10,918,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.68 and a profit of 20.41% next year. The growth rate on NVDA this year is 22.11 compared to an industry -10.90. NVDAs next year’s growth rate is 17.26 compared to an industry 12.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 20.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 17.00. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 12.23 compared to an industry of 2.59 and NVDAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 46.43 compared to an industry of 9.56. NVDA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.07 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.57.

About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA):

Santa Clara, CA-based NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993, offers graphics chip processors and related software for a wide range of visual computing platforms.The company is a worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, which is a high-performance processor generating realistic, interactive graphics on workstations, personal computers, game consoles and mobile devices. Its processors are also used in applications for digital content creation, personal digital image editing and industrial product designing.The company sells products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM), original design manufacturers, add-in-card manufacturers, system builders and consumer electronics companies in the United States, Europe, China, Taiwan and other Asia-Pacific regions.NVIDIA reported revenues of $10.92 billion in fiscal 2020, down 7% year over year. The company has two reportable segments, namely GPU and Tegra Processor that are based on a single underlying architecture.NVIDIA’s GPU Business consists primarily of the GeForce line for high-end graphics in desktop and notebook PCs, generating 87% of fiscal 2019 revenues.A GPU can sit on top of a video card, or it can be integrated directly into the motherboard. The majority of NVIDIA’s GeForce GPUs are sold on a video card. NVIDIA’s GeForce line of video cards is its flagship product line and is primarily designed for the gaming market, which requires complex graphics processing.The Tegra Processor Business mainly takes into account the Tegra product line. Tegra Processors generated 13% of fiscal 2020 revenue. This segment marked the entry of the first Tegra 3 phone along with the HTC One X.The company competes in five end-markets, such as Gaming, Professional Visualization, Datacenter, Automotive and OEM/IP.NVIDIA competes with suppliers of discrete and integrated GPUs and accelerated computing solutions like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel and Xilinx. It also faces rivalry from the suppliers of SOC products that are embedded into automobiles, autonomous machines and gaming devices, such as Ambarella, AMD, Broadcom, Intel, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics, Samsung, Texas Instruments and Xilinx.