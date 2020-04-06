Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail corporation, saw its stock trade 1,906.59 shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.78M. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) stock is quoted at $1,906.59, down -12.24 cents or -0.64% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is $280.52B. Gross Profit is $114.99B and the EBITDA is $36.19B.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is 4.78M compared to 5.48M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has a 50-day moving average of $1,918.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,847.83. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). Approximately 0.83% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) stock is 1.25, indicating its 2.48% to 4.54% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, AMZN’s short term support levels are around $1906.35, $1862.02 and $1841.04 on the downside. AMZNs short term resistance levels are $2173.07 and $1970.01 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AMZN has short term rating of Neutral (-0.07), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.21) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.16). AMZN is trading 17.25% off its 52 week low at $1626.03 and -12.78% off its 52 week high of $2185.95. Performance wise, AMZN stock has recently shown investors 0.34% a pop in a week, -0.91% a lower demand in a month and 1.69% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has shown a return of 3.18% since the beginning of the year.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Key Figures:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $949.12B. AMZN insiders hold roughly 15.15% of the shares. On Jan-31-20 Pivotal Research Group Reiterated AMZN as Buy at $2250 → $2450. On Jan-31-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated AMZN as Outperform at $2200 → $2350 and on Feb-26-20 Edward Jones Upgrade AMZN as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 422.18M shares in the float and 501.01M shares outstanding. There are 0.83% shares short in AMZNs float. The industry rank for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is 90 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 36% .

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Fundamental Details:

AMZN last 2 years revenues have increased from $280,522,000 to $280,522,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 6.36 and a profit of 40.48% next year. The growth rate on AMZN this year is 19.17 compared to an industry -2.00. AMZNs next year’s growth rate is 46.39 compared to an industry 26.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 125.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 109.82. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.29 compared to an industry of 3.74 and AMZNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 28.44 compared to an industry of 13.76. AMZN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 27.42 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 6.42.

About Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN):

Amazon.com is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe. Its online retail business revolves around the Prime program well-supported by the company’s massive distribution network. Further, the Whole Foods Market acquisition helped Amazon establish footprint in physical grocery supermarket space. Amazon also enjoys dominant position in the cloud-computing market, particularly in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) space, thanks to Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is one of its high-margin generating businesses. Amazon has also become a household name with its Alexa powered Echo devices. Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed Alexa is helping the company sell products and services.Revenues were $280.5 billion in 2019. The company reports revenue under three broad heads—North America, International and AWS, which generated 60.9%, 26.6% and 12.5% of total revenues, respectively.Amazon targets three categories of customers—consumers, sellers and website developers. Consumers are offered variety, convenience and free delivery of goods displayed on the company’s websites. The agreements with sellers are varied, enabling them to use the company’s websites to either sell their merchandise directly, or redirect customers to the sellers’ own branded websites. In case of the latter arrangement, Amazon earns a fee for the sales thus generated.Competition comes in the form of traditional retailers, other online retailers, media companies, web portals, search engines, e-commerce companies and cloud computing service providers.