Square, Inc. (SQ), a Technology Software—Infrastructure corporation, saw its stock exchange 43.72 common shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 15.54M. Square, Inc. (SQ) stock is trading at $43.72, down -2.16 cents or -4.71% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Square, Inc. (SQ) is $4.71B. Gross Profit is $1.9B and the EBITDA is $83.25M.

Square, Inc. (SQ) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Square, Inc. (SQ) is 15.54M compared to 13.29M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Square, Inc. (SQ) has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Square, Inc. (SQ). Approximately 7.37% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Square, Inc. (SQ) stock is 2.84, indicating its 8.24% to 12.71% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SQ’s short term support level is around $38.09 on the downside. SQs short term resistance levels are $85.70, $81.88 and $69.86 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SQ has short term rating of Bearish (-0.46), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.35) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.44). SQ is trading 35.23% off its 52 week low at $32.33 and -49.89% off its 52 week high of $87.25. Performance wise, SQ stock has recently shown investors -18.04% a lower demand in a week, -42.71% a lower demand in a month and -30.60% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Square, Inc. (SQ) has shown a return of -30.12% since the start of the year.

Square, Inc. (SQ) Key Data:

Square, Inc. (SQ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $19.028B. SQ insiders hold roughly 1.21% of the shares. On Mar-23-20 Evercore ISI Upgrade SQ as Underperform → In-line at $39. On Mar-25-20 Needham Reiterated SQ as Buy at $95 → $60 and on Mar-25-20 Nomura Upgrade SQ as Reduce → Neutral at $49.

There are currently 350.21M shares in the float and 456.74M shares outstanding. There are 7.37% shares short in SQs float. The industry rank for Square, Inc. (SQ) is 90 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 36% .

Square, Inc. (SQ) Fundamental Details:

SQ last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,713,500 to $4,713,500 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Square, Inc. (SQ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.13 and a profit of 67.83% next year. The growth rate on SQ this year is -12.50 compared to an industry 4.40. SQs next year’s growth rate is 50.00 compared to an industry 21.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.99 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.37. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.03 compared to an industry of 4.16 and SQs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 117.60 compared to an industry of 23.89. SQ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.70 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.14.

About Square, Inc. (SQ):

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Square, Inc. was incorporated in 2015. The company offers financial and marketing services through its comprehensive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers to start, run and grow their businesses.We combine sophisticated software with affordable hardware to provide sellers powerful payment and point-of-sale solutions. The company provides payment and point-of-sale (POS) services, which include hardware and software to accept payments, streamline operations and analyze business information.Square’s payments and POS services include In-Person Payments, Online Payments, Square Cash, Square Register, Square Analytics, Square Appointments and Square App Marketplace. The company’s financial services include Square Capital and Square Payroll.Square reported total revenues of $4.7 billion in 2019. The company earns revenues from transactions, subscription and services, hardware and bitcoin.Transaction-based revenues (65.4% of total revenues in 2019) include transaction fees that sellers pay for managed payment solutions and services.Subscription and services-based revenues (21.9%) include fees that sellers pay for a range of paid services-based products including Square Appointments, Gift Cards, Customer Engagement, Employee Management, Payroll, Instant Deposit, and other subscription and services-based products offered through Square Marketplace. A significant portion of the revenues comes from Square Capital that provides loans to pre-qualified sellers and Caviar, Square’s food ordering service.Hardware revenues (1.8%) are generated from sales of contactless readers, chip card readers and third-party peripherals which include cash drawers, receipt printers and barcode scanners. Square’s hardware portfolio is comprised of Square Stand, Magstripe reader, Square Register and Square Terminal, and chip readers.Bitcoin revenues (10.9%) are derived from total sales of bitcoin to customers. Cash App users can buy and sell bitcoins.Geographically, the United States contributed almost 94.9% of revenues, while the rest came from International markets.The company had approximately 3,835 employees worldwide as of Dec 31, 2019.