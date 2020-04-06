Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), a Technology Software—Infrastructure corporation, saw its stock trade 153.83 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 57.87M. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock traded at $153.83, down -1.43 cents or -0.92% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is $134.25B. Gross Profit is $82.93B and the EBITDA is $61.26B.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 57.87M compared to 50.22M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has a 50-day moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.54. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). Approximately 0.74% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock is 0.96, indicating its 4.74% to 6.75% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, MSFT’s short term support levels are around $147.49, $141.25 and $135.89 on the downside. MSFTs short term resistance levels are $211.83, $190.65 and $168.01 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MSFT has short term rating of Neutral (0.06), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.19). MSFT is trading 29.95% off its 52 week low at $118.38 and -19.33% off its 52 week high of $190.70. Performance wise, MSFT stock has recently shown investors 2.76% a pop in a week, -7.48% a pullback in a month and -3.02% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has shown a return of -2.45% since the 1st of this year.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Key Statistics:

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $1.17T. MSFT insiders hold roughly 1.42% of the shares. On Jan-30-20 Stifel Reiterated MSFT as Buy at $175 → $200. On Jan-30-20 Wedbush Reiterated MSFT as Outperform at $195 → $210 and on Jan-30-20 Wells Fargo Reiterated MSFT as Overweight at $185 → $205.

There are currently 7.50B shares in the float and 7.68B shares outstanding. There are 0.74% shares short in MSFTs float. The industry rank for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 73 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 29% .

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Fundamental Evaluation:

MSFT last 2 years revenues have increased from $125,843,000 to $134,249,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.29 and a profit of 10.34% next year. The growth rate on MSFT this year is 17.68 compared to an industry 4.70. MSFTs next year’s growth rate is 11.81 compared to an industry 20.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 14.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 17.49. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.63 compared to an industry of 4.15 and MSFTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 24.21 compared to an industry of 17.56. MSFT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.59 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.29.

About Microsoft Corporation (MSFT):

Redmond, WA-based Microsoft Corporation is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. The company dominates the PC software market with more than 80% of the market share for operating systems. The company’s Office 365 application suite is one of the most popular productivity softwares globally. It is also now one of the two public cloud providers that can deliver a wide variety of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions at scale.Microsoft’s products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools and video games. The company also designs and sells PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, phones, other intelligent devices, and related accessories. Moreover, through Azure, it offers cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, services, platforms and content.Microsoft reported revenues of $125.84 billion in fiscal 2019. The company reports operations under three segments: Productivity & Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing.Productivity & Business Processes accounted for 32.7% of fiscal 2019 revenues. The segment offers productivity and collaboration tools and services including Office 365, Dynamics business solutions, Teams, Relationship Sales solution, Power Platform and LinkedIn.Intelligent Cloud, which include Azure cloud services, contributed to 30.9% of fiscal 2019 revenues.On October 25, 2018, the company completed the acquisition of GitHub, which provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers, for $7.5 billion.More Personal Computing represented 36.4% of fiscal 2019 revenues. The segment comprises mainly the Windows, Gaming (Xbox hardware and Xbox software and services), Devices (Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices) and Search (Bing and Microsoft Advertising) businesses.