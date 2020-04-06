Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), a Industrials Airlines business, saw its stock trade 22.48 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 38.71M. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) stock is trading at $22.48, down -0.2 cents or -0.88% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is $47.01B. Gross Profit is $12.92B and the EBITDA is $8.91B.

The average 10-day trading volume of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is 38.71M compared to 20.5M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). Approximately 4.81% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) stock is 1.64, indicating its 10.11% to 15.86% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, DAL’s short term support level is around $21.35 on the downside. DALs short term resistance levels are $61.93, $59.73 and $57.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DAL has short term rating of Bearish (-0.38), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.59) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.49). DAL is trading 17.70% off its 52 week low at $19.10 and -64.56% off its 52 week high of $63.44. Performance wise, DAL stock has recently shown investors -23.93% a cutback in a week, -50.06% a cutback in a month and -61.28% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has shown a return of -61.56% since the 1st of this year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $14.389B. DAL insiders hold roughly 50.04% of the shares. On Feb-27-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade DAL as Buy → Hold, On Mar-11-20 Argus Downgrade DAL as Buy → Hold and on Mar-25-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade DAL as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 637.61M shares in the float and 645.79M shares outstanding. There are 4.81% shares short in DALs float. The industry rank for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is 198 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 22% .

DAL last 2 years revenues have increased from $47,007,000 to $47,007,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.32 and a profit of 790.50% next year. The growth rate on DAL this year is -59.10 compared to an industry -26.90. DALs next year’s growth rate is 124.75 compared to an industry 30.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 23.92 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.95 compared to an industry of 0.63 and DALs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.98 compared to an industry of 2.58. DAL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.99 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.32.

Delta Air Lines is one of the four carriers that controls majority of the US aviation market (the carriers account for more than 60% of the domestic market share). This development followed a spate of mergers in the industry during the early part of this century.Delta, the second airline company to have joined the coveted S&P 500 Index, commands more than 17% share of the domestic market.Bulk of this Atlanta-GA based carrier’s revenues are recognized from its airline segment. Evidently, 99.8% of the $47-billion amount generated in 2019 came from this unit. Balance is represented by the refinery segment, which operates for the benefit of the airline division by providing it with jet fuel from its own production and agreements with third parties.Moreover, with demand for air travel remaining strong, passenger revenues accounted for the bulk (89.9%) of the top line in 2019. Cargo revenues contributed 1.6% while the rest came from other sources.Passenger revenues come from three sources, such as ticket sales, loyalty travel awards and travel-related services. In 2019, 87.3% of passenger revenues are recorded from ticket sales. Loyalty travel awards and travel-related services reflected 6.9% and 5.8% of passenger revenues, respectively, in 2019.Geographically, passenger revenues are generated by domestic operations in the Atlantic, Latin America and the Pacific region. In 2019, 71.8% of passenger revenues was derived from domestic activities. Operations in the Atlantic, Latin American and the Pacific regions accounted for 15.1%, 7.1% and 6% of 2019’s passenger revenues, respectively.Delta offers more than 5,000 departures per day apart from 15,000 affiliated departures. Also, through its partnerships with the likes of Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta aims to improve the travel experience of its passengers and widen its network.The carrier’s hub operations include flights and the network is supported by a fleet of aircraft, which is varied in terms of size and capabilities. Moreover, the absence of Boeing 737 MAX jets in its fleet makes Delta immune to the troubles stemming from prolonged groundings.The company’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.