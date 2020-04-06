Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), a Consumer Cyclical Resorts & Casinos corporation, saw its stock trade 48.50 common shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.82M. Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) stock is trading at $48.50, down -4.17 cents or -7.92% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is $6.61B. Gross Profit is $4.78B and the EBITDA is $1.51B.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is 6.82M compared to 4.81M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN). Approximately 5.50% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) stock is 2.40, indicating its 10.01% to 16.72% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, WYNN’s short term support level is around $41.15 on the downside. WYNNs short term resistance levels are $152.03, $137.74 and $125.05 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WYNN has short term rating of Bearish (-0.30), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.51) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.44). WYNN is trading 35.32% off its 52 week low at $35.84 and -68.39% off its 52 week high of $153.41. Performance wise, WYNN stock has recently shown investors -23.39% a lower demand in a week, -49.26% a lower demand in a month and -65.72% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) has shown a return of -65.08% since the start of the year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Key Research:

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.215B. WYNN insiders hold roughly 9.74% of the shares. On Feb-07-20 CFRA Downgrade WYNN as Hold → Strong Sell, On Feb-12-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade WYNN as Neutral → Buy at $150 and on Feb-27-20 Standpoint Research Upgrade WYNN as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 97.04M shares in the float and 116.76M shares outstanding. There are 5.50% shares short in WYNNs float. The industry rank for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is 101 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Fundamental Research:

WYNN last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,611,099 to $6,611,099 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.61 and a profit of 305.33% next year. The growth rate on WYNN this year is -103.45 compared to an industry 3.90. WYNNs next year’s growth rate is -5,455.56 compared to an industry 25.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.35 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.38 compared to an industry of 1.50 and WYNNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.58 compared to an industry of 5.43. WYNN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.09 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.75.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN):

Based in Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Resorts was founded in 2002. The company, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading developer, owner and operator of casino resorts. The company currently owns and operates casino hotel resort properties in Las Vegas, and in Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.Wynn Las Vegas and Encore at Wynn Las Vegas are managed as a single integrated resort and are treated as one reportable segment (Las Vegas Operations). Wynn Macau, Encore at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace are managed as a single integrated resort and are accounted as one reportable segment (Macau Operations).Las Vegas Operations (22.3% of total revenues in 4Q19): Wynn Las Vegas was opened on Apr 28, 2005 while Encore Las Vegas was opened on Dec 22, 2008.In Dec 2016, the company formed a joint venture with Crown Acquisitions Inc. to own and operate an existing retail space and another retail space that is currently under construction at Wynn Las Vegas. Per the agreement, Crown will pay the company $472.0 million in two installments for a 49.9% ownership interest in each of the Retail Joint Ventures.Macau Operations (67.5%): The Wynn Macau casino resort was opened on Sep 6, 2006. The company operates Wynn Macau under a 20-year casino concession agreement granted by the Macau government in Jun, 2002. Encore at Wynn Macau was opened on Apr 21, 2010.Encore Boston Harbor (10.2%): On June 23, 2019, the company opened Encore Boston Harbor, an integrated resort in Everett, MA.On Aug 22, 2016, the company unveiled the Wynn Palace resort in the Cotai area of Macau. Featuring 1,706 hotel rooms, suites and villas, a lake with gondolas and fountains, floral sculptures, expensive artwork, lounge and meeting space, a casino, stores, recreation and leisure facilities along with exclusive food-and-beverage outlets and costing over $4 billion, it is the company’s first resort in the Cotai region.