Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), a Financial Services Asset Management business, saw its stock exchange 28.96 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.16M. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) stock is changing hands at $28.96, up 1.21 cents or +4.37% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is $71.52B. Gross Profit is $18.79B and the EBITDA is $18.24B.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is 6.16M compared to 3.47M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM). Approximately 0.65% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) stock is 1.20, indicating its 6.68% to 9.85% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

BAM is trading 34.24% off its 52 week low at $21.57 and -36.50% off its 52 week high of $45.61. Performance wise, BAM stock has recently shown investors -0.55% a lower amount in a week, -31.39% a lower amount in a month and -24.94% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has shown a return of -24.84% since the start of the year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Key Statistics:

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $44.335B. BAM insiders hold roughly N/A of the shares. On Nov-18-19 Citigroup Downgrade BAM as Buy → Neutral, On Mar-11-20 Deutsche Bank Initiated BAM as Hold at $56 and on Mar-30-20 Keefe Bruyette Downgrade BAM as Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 869.82M shares in the float and 1.08B shares outstanding. There are 0.65% shares short in BAMs float. The industry rank for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is 174 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 31% .

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Fundamentals Statistics:

BAM last 2 years revenues have increased from $67,826,000 to $67,826,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.69 and a profit of 16.05% next year. The growth rate on BAM this year is -19.62 compared to an industry -11.10. BAMs next year’s growth rate is -6.22 compared to an industry 16.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 20.42 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.28. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.40 compared to an industry of 0.97 and BAMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.93 compared to an industry of 7.62. BAM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.09 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM):

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices.