Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock exchange 0.9299 shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 861.71k. Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) stock is quoted at $0.9299, down -0.3501 cents or -27.35% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is $61.65M. Gross Profit is $19.17M and the EBITDA is $1.49M.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is 861.71k compared to 799.84k over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) has a 50-day moving average of $1.2251 and a 200-day moving average of $0.9784. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT). Approximately 2.17% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) stock is -0.36, indicating its 21.42% to 28.62% more volatile than the overall global market.

DYNT is trading 47.56% off its 52 week low at $0.63 and -74.87% off its 52 week high of $3.70. Performance wise, DYNT stock has recently shown investors -7.93% a drop in a week, -53.97% a drop in a month and 5.18% a surge in the past quarter. Furthermore, Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) has shown a return of 12.02% since the 1st of this year.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Key Statistics:

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $9.678M. DYNT insiders hold roughly 27.95% of the shares. On Feb-03-16 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated DYNT as Buy.

There are currently 7.50M shares in the float and 10.71M shares outstanding. There are 2.17% shares short in DYNTs float. The industry rank for Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is 39 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 15% .

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Fundamental Research:

DYNT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $62,565 to $61,646 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.05 and a profit of 42.90% next year. The growth rate on DYNT this year is -33.33 compared to an industry 15.80. DYNTs next year’s growth rate is -50.00 compared to an industry 25.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.23 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.04. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.74 compared to an industry of 3.18 and DYNTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.47 compared to an industry of 17.73. DYNT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.14 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT):

DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners.