Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 10.06 common shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.24M. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) stock is quoted at $10.06, up 0.63 cents or +6.68% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-17.49M.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) is 1.24M compared to 860.6k over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH). Approximately 1.77% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) stock is -1.34, indicating its 30.17% to 27.18% more volatile than the overall market.

BLPH is trading 215.77% off its 52 week low at $3.19 and -61.31% off its 52 week high of $26.00. Performance wise, BLPH stock has recently shown investors -11.52% a cutback in a week, 21.35% an increase in a month and 91.62% an increase in the past quarter. More importantly, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) has shown a return of 91.78% since the start of the year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) Key Data:

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $48.865M. BLPH insiders hold roughly 11.65% of the shares. On Jan-20-17 H.C. Wainwright Initiated BLPH as Buy at $5. On Apr-17-17 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated BLPH as Buy at $4.50 and on Jan-24-19 Maxim Group Initiated BLPH as Buy at $3.

There are currently 2.85M shares in the float and 4.11M shares outstanding. There are 1.77% shares short in BLPHs float. The industry rank for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) is 30 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 12% .

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) Fundamentals Statistics:

BLPH last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.05 and a loss of -6.30% next year. BLPHs next year’s growth rate is -61.43 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.61 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.29 compared to an industry of 2.85 and BLPHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.56 compared to an industry of 11.42. BLPH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.77

About Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH):

Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey.